Federal kidnapping trial ends in one acquitted, one mistrial

Dec. 23—A kidnapping trial in a federal court in Covington concluded earlier this month with one defendant convicted and one defendant looking at a future trial.

Charles T. Gloriso, 52, of Dayton, and Nathan T. Welch, 31, were on trial for six and four days, respectively, in connection with a 2020 kidnapping that started in Portsmouth and ended in Greenup County.

The two men were accused of holding a woman hostage at knife point, then brutally raping her by some railroad tracks in South Portsmouth, Kentucky. The woman got away and limped back to a homeless shelter where she met the two suspects and reported what happened to police, according to court records.

The trial of the two men began Dec. 6, according to court records.

While the two were being tried at the same time in the same courtroom, two juries were selected to each man's case. The use of two juries in a joint case is used sometimes when there are statements made by one co-defendant against another — in this case, court records show Glorioso told police and parole that Welch had acted alone in the rape and that he had run away from the scene.

In another comment made to police, Glorioso explained the assault was in retaliation for the victim trying to rip him off by giving him a $5 bill in lieu of a $50, court records show.

After four days of trial — in which jurors heard testimony from police, the victim and experts in DNA and sexual assault examination and hotly contested jail calls (defense attorneys asked for a continuance on the day of the trial since they came to light so late in the game) — Welch was convicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of violation of the Mann Act by his jury, court records show.

Minutes from the court show the verdict took 1 hour and 56 minutes to arrive at.

Welch will be sentenced in Ashland on April 11, 2022.

On the fifth day of trial, the jurors underwent deliberations for roughly 12 hours, according to court minutes.

Still in deadlock, the jury recessed on Dec. 10 for the weekend.

On Dec. 13, the jury returned and began deliberations at 8:30 a.m., going until 2 p.m. With no decision in sight, Judge David Bunning declared a mistrial.

Glorioso is due for a new trial, this time in Ashland, on Feb. 7, 2022.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com