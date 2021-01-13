Federal law enforcement warns that Capitol riot will be ‘significant driver’ of future far-right violence

Alex Woodward
(Independent)
(Independent)

An intelligence bulletin shared among federal law enforcement agencies warns that the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January will fuel far-right violence leading up to the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden.

White nationalists, militia groups, “boogaloo” adherents and other “domestic violence extremists” may "exploit the aftermath of the Capitol breach by conducting attacks to destabilize and force a climactic conflict in the United States,” according to the bulletin obtained by The New York Times.

The attacks in Washington DC and the deaths of rioters, including a woman who was fatally shot by Capitol Police, will “very likely serve as a significant driver of violence” and galvanise groups and inspire “more sporadic, lone-actor or small-cell violence” against others, according to the bulletin, released by the FBI, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center.

Federal law enforcement’s latest warning echoes previous testimony, internal reporting and intelligence bulletins chronicling the rising threats of far-right violence and white nationalists, and the mass organising on social media.

Last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the House Judiciary Committee that the threat of far-right domestic violent extremism has risen to a "national threat priority" and poses a "steady threat of violence and economic harm" to the US while its underlying drivers – including "perceptions of government or law enforcement overreach, socio-political conditions, racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and reactions to legislative actions" – persist.

More follows…

Latest Stories

  • House passes 25th Amendment resolution asking Pence to remove Trump from office, but the vice president isn't interested

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Hundreds of National Guard troops quarter in Capitol hallways, in 5 astonishing photos

    Reporters shared photographs of an extraordinary sight Wednesday morning as they arrived at the United States Capitol ahead of the House impeachment vote. The shots show hundreds of armed National Guard troops getting some rest in the hallways of the building.The jolting images provide a dose of reality about how tense the situation in Washington is at the moment, a week after the deadly Capitol riot, especially when coupled with harrowing revelations from lawmakers about the incident.> I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU> > -- Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 13, 2021> Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center-- as streets around here are largely blocked.> > Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles. pic.twitter.com/vCHAOGMdfA> > -- Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) January 13, 2021> A model of the statue of Freedom overlooks scores of U.S. troops deployed to the Capitol to protect Congress as the House prepares to impeach President Trump a 2nd time, on Jan. 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gwfdE3qeXB> > -- Lindsay Wise (@lindsaywise) January 13, 2021The scene drew historical comparisons to when Union soldiers were quartered in the Capitol during the Civil War. Check out more photos here and here. > Troops in the rotunda, during the Civil War and now. (Photo via @lindsaywise) pic.twitter.com/6T3OTi694y> > -- Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Hawley, facing fallout, blames media, D.C. 'establishment'

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, facing waning support from longtime backers and donors in the wake of the attack at the U.S. Capitol last week, defended himself in a newspaper column Wednesday, accusing the media and “Washington establishment” of deceiving Americans into calling him an “insurrectionist.” It marked the first time Hawley, 41, has publicly defended himself since the brutal attack on Jan. 6 when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following the president's rally. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer, and lawmakers had to scramble for safety and hide as rioters rampaged through the building, delaying by hours the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

  • Human Rights Watch slams China's 'appalling year' of violations

    "To crack down on whistleblowers and citizen-journalists at this particular moment ... helps highlight to the rest of the world what the consequences of violations inside China can be," Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said after the release of the group's World Report 2021. HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth told Reuters Television in Geneva that China remained the biggest threat to global human rights and that President Xi Jinping had "embarked on the most intense repression" in the country since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989.

  • Two Virginia police officers face federal charges in Capitol riots

    One officer claimed the two were escorted by Capitol Police, but prosecutors say he wrote he "attacked the government."

  • AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’

    Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday night suggested that the United States can only heal once “oppressed” states in the south are “liberated.” The Squad member’s comments came during an Instagram live stream to her 8.3 million followers about the Capitol Hill riots and the effort to impeach President Trump. During the stream, she said that Democrats’ U.S. Senate wins in Georgia were a result of “multi-racial” and “multi-cultural” grassroots organization and a sign that “southern states are not red states, they are suppressed states.” “Which means the only way that our country’s going to heal is through the actual liberation of southern states,” she said. “The actual liberation of the poor, the actual liberation of working people from economic, social, and racial oppression. That’s the only way.” . @aoc says “the only way” the country can heal is for the “actual liberation of southern states” from being Republican states. pic.twitter.com/GiAuDdDYBW — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) January 13, 2021 She also renewed her call for Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri to resign or be replaced by Democratic challengers for heading efforts to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. She has accused Cruz of trying to fundraise off of his election challenge even as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric mirrors that of Stacey Abrams, who has spent the years since her failed Georgia gubernatorial run campaigning against election security laws favored by Republicans, which she has argued are intentionally designed to disenfranchise voters of color. Just as Ocasio-Cortez insisted that southern states do not actually lean conservative, Abrams has insisted that she didn’t actually lose the gubernatorial contest to Republican Brian Kemp and has said his victory was simply the result of his manipulation of the voter rolls.

  • Panic buttons were inexplicably torn out ahead of Capitol riots, says Ayanna Pressley chief of staff

    Congresswoman’s chief of staff says she was ‘deeply concerned’ by ‘Trump’s aims to incite violence’

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Lindsey Graham seemingly takes a swipe at McConnell while solidifying opposition to impeachment

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has had a whirlwind of a week.After the deadly riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday, he threw cold water on his Republican colleagues' Electoral College challenges, saying "enough is enough," which led to him getting harassed by Trump supporters at the airport. But just a few days later he was on a plane with President Trump en route to Texas for a border wall event. Most recently, he came out strongly against impeaching Trump.In a statement Wednesday, Graham echoed fellow Republican lawmakers who argue impeachment would only further divide the country, since Trump is heading out of office soon anyway.Graham criticized Democrats for moving forward with the "snap impeachment," accusing them of attempting a "do-over" after last year's impeachment, which ultimately stalled in the Senate. But he had sharp words for his own party, as well, saying that Republicans who "legitimize this process" are "doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party" since he thinks it would unfairly "demonize" Trump voters at-large because of the "actions of a seditious mob." Without naming him, Graham also appeared to take a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is reportedly pleased Democrats are impeaching Trump again. > .@LindseyGrahamSC makes clear again he's opposed to impeachment, saying it's "the last thing the country needs." > Also includes this line: "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." pic.twitter.com/RFavpMd5uC> > -- Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • QAnon believer who plotted to kill Nancy Pelosi came to D.C. ready for war

    The Colorado man brought a Glock, an assault-style rifle with telescopic sight, high-capacity magazines and about 2,500 rounds of ammunition, including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds, according to court records.

  • GOP Reps. Deny Giving ‘Reconnaissance Tours’ to Capitol Rioters

    Representatives Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), Mo Brooks (R., Ala.), and Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) are denying any involvement in organizing last week’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol after a protest organizer claimed he “schemed” with them to put “maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting.” Right-wing activist Ali Alexander’s claim that he had colluded with the congressmen came in a since-deleted video on Periscope unearthed by the Project on Government Oversight. He said weeks before the storming of the Capitol that he was planning something big for January 6, the date Congress met to tally the electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Alexander planned to “change the hearts and the minds of Republicans who were in that body, hearing our loud roar from outside,” he said. Meanwhile, Representative Mikie Sherrill (D., N.J.) on Tuesday claimed she saw members of Congress leading people through the U.S. Capitol on “reconnaissance” tours one day before supporters of President Trump stormed the building, though she did not name the members or explain how she knew she was witnessing a so-called reconnaissance tour. “We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results,” she said. “Not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.” Sherill did not say whether the “groups” were Trump supporters or offer any additional information on the “reconnaissance.” National Review has reached out to Sherrill for comment. A spokesman for Biggs told the Washington Post that the congressman had never been in touch with Alexander or other protestors and denied involvement in organizing a rally on January 6. “Congressman Biggs is not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point — let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest,” the statement said. Brooks on Wednesday also denied having any responsibility for the unrest, saying he would not have encouraged any action that could undermine Republican efforts to block the certification of Biden’s victory. “I take great offense at anyone who suggests I am so politically inexperienced as to want to torpedo my honest and accurate election system effort I spent months fighting on,” Brooks wrote. However, the Washington Post notes that videos and posts on social media suggest ties between Alexander, who is a felon, and all three congressmen. Gosar called Alexander “a true patriot” on Twitter and the pair both spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix last month. Patriots remain firm in their support for @realDonaldTrump and will not take the theft of this election lying down. #StopTheSteaI @ali @MichaelCoudrey @michellemalkin @RudyGiuliani @JennPellegrino @RepAndyBiggsAZ pic.twitter.com/hhPltxHoXn — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) November 30, 2020 At the same event, Alexander played a video message from Biggs, who called him a “friend” and “hero.” “When it comes to January 6, I will be right down there in the well of the House with my friend from Alabama representative Mo Brooks,” Biggs said in the recording. A spokesperson for Biggs told CNN that the congressman recorded the video at the request of Gosar’s staff. While Alexander has expressed regret over the rioting, saying in a video on Periscope that he wishes people had not entered the Capitol or even gone on the steps, ahead of the unrest he seemed to endorse stopping the certification of the votes by any means. If Democrats stopped an objection from Republicans, “everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building,” he wrote on Twitter in December, according to the Daily Beast. “1776 is *always* an option.” At a rally on the eve of the vote, Alexander led a “Victory or death!” chant. However, he told the Washington Post that he had “remained peaceful” during the siege and claimed his earlier speeches “mentioned peace” and were being misrepresented. In a video posted shortly after the Capitol riots on January 6, while Alexander claimed the majority of protestors were peaceful and commended those who did not enter the building, he added, “I don’t disavow this. I do not denounce this.”

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Germany will have COVID curbs beyond January - health minister

    Germany will not be able to lift all coronavirus lockdown curbs at the beginning of February, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, stressing the need to further reduce contacts to fend off a more virulent variant of the virus. The German cabinet on Wednesday approved stricter controls on people entering the country after a national lockdown was last week tightened and extended to the end of January. "One thing is already evident: It will not be possible to loosen all restrictions on Feb. 1," Spahn told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday, adding it would take another two or three months for the effects of a vaccination campaign to kick in.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Panic buttons in Ayanna Pressley's office were 'torn out' ahead of Capitol riot, chief of staff says

    For Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), last week's Capitol attack became even scarier when she got to her office.As The Boston Globe reports, Pressley had "two reasons to be afraid" when President Trump's supporters stormed into the Capitol building last week: "She has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder" that puts her at high risk for COVID-19, and she's a member of the progressive "Squad" that has long been a target of Trump backers. Death threats have led Pressley and her team to routinely run safety drills over the years, so they had a plan when the attackers started making their way into the Capitol, Pressley's chief of staff Sarah Groh told the Globe.Pressley, Pressley's husband, and staffers barricaded the doors of her office, while Groh found gas masks and started looking for the special panic buttons around the office. But, terrifyingly, "every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," Groh told the Globe. The staff couldn't figure out what happened to the buttons, as they'd used them in the same office before.Eventually, Pressley was taken to other secure rooms with other members of Congress, where she and other Democrats started planning articles of impeachment against Trump. But she did leave one of them when she found herself surrounded by "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place," Pressley tweeted Tuesday.> The second I realized our "safe room" from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.> > — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 12, 2021Read more scary encounters from Massachusetts representatives at The Boston Globe.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Running gun battle in Mexico leaves 9 gunmen, 1 police dead

    A series of running gunbattles in Mexico’s most violent state left nine suspected gunmen and one state police officer dead Monday, authorities said. The shootouts in north-central Guanajuato state started before dawn near the hamlet of Santa Rosa de Lima, the stronghold of a gang of the same name. Officials said the combined law enforcement forces found a total of four other bodies, many of them bullet-ridden, in a variety of vehicles in the area around Santa Rosa de Lima, which is an agricultural area with many dirt roads.

  • National Guard given lethal weapons as US launches unprecedented security operation

    National Guard troops defending the US Capitol have been given lethal weapons to carry as senior officials launched an unprecedented security operation to protect government buildings. Around 15,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed to Washington DC ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 amid fears the days leading up to his swearing-in could be marked by violent protests. Thousands of troops have already been stationed in and around Congress in the aftermath of the storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on January 6. The Pentagon has approved moves to arm all the troops around the Capitol complex with lethal weapons, including assault rifles, as well as Kevlar body armour and gas masks. Previously troops in the District of Columbia had only carried protective gear. The change is part of an unprecedented security operation to protect Mr Biden's inauguration ceremony and the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump currently being conducted in the House of Representatives.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.