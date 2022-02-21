Federal lawsuit challenges Oklahoma's right to tax Native Americans under McGirt ruling

A Choctaw Nation couple have sued Oklahoma’s three tax commissioners in federal court, contending the state cannot tax their income as a result of a landmark Supreme Court ruling.

The lawsuit filed Friday is believed to be the first federal court challenge of the state’s power to tax Native Americans who live and work on one of the six reservations impacted by the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling.

The state does not have criminal jurisdiction over cases involving Native Americans on the reaffirmed reservations. The point of contention is whether Oklahoma still has civil and taxing jurisdiction over Native Americans on those lands.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the state Tax Commission maintain the answer is yes, while the new lawsuit argues that’s not the case. The question has generated heated debate in a state that relies heavily on taxes to generate revenue and tribes to provide jobs, especially in rural counties.

The lawsuit, filed in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, contends Oklahoma has no legal authority to tax tribal citizens’ income on the Choctaw reservation. States cannot tax income earned by tribal citizens who live and work on tribal lands.

“This is just one Choctaw Nation couple who is trying to have the Tax Commission abide by the law,” said Joseph Williams, the Okmulgee attorney who filed the suit.

Harold and Nellie Meashintubby live in McAlester, within the boundaries of the Choctaw reservation. They sought income tax exemptions for 2017 and 2020, saying all of the money they earned came from sources within the reservation.

The Tax Commission denied both the Meashintubbys’ requests, according to their lawsuit.

Similar tax exemption requests have poured in to the state since 2020. In a 5-4 decision that year, Supreme Court justices concluded the Muscogee reservation had never been disestablished, meaning the state did not have criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans on those lands.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has maintained the decision applies only to criminal matters, leaving the state’s taxing powers unaffected.

If the decision was applied to taxes, the Tax Commission estimated in 2020 that it would collect $132.2 million less in annual sales and use taxes on the Five Tribes’ reservations and $72.7 million less in income taxes, or less than 1% of total state income tax collections.

The Meashintubbys contend the McGirt decision does apply to taxes, and has already been found to impact other civil matters, such as the state’s authority to regulate surface mining. In that case, a federal judge ruled against the state in December, finding that the Muscogee reservation met the definition of Indian Country under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

“The legal reality is that these reservation boundaries are here,” said Williams, who belongs to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. “McGirt is the law of the land.”

The lawsuit asks the court to rule the state does not have taxing authority and to order a refund of the couple’s 2020 income tax payment.

Williams said the lawsuit bypassed the state’s typical administrative law process designed to hear tax issues, because tax code allowed the Meashintubbys to pay their 2020 taxes under protest and write the commission a letter about their intent to sue.

It’s unclear how many tax protests are currently working their way through the administrative process. The state said in November that the number was about 100. None of those cases have been resolved in a way that would set a precedent for all of the other protests, said Cassandra Sweetman, a spokesperson for the Tax Commission.

Sweetman said no one at the commission could comment on the new lawsuit, which names Tax Commission Chair Shelly Paulk, Vice Chair Mark Wood and Secretary Charlie Prater as defendants.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton has said the tribe does not believe the state should still be taxing Choctaw citizens who live and work on the reservation, and that the tribe may eventually pursue some type of legal action.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said she's not surprised that questions surrounding tax jurisdiction are now surfacing as cases before the Oklahoma Tax Commission, as well as within state courts and now federal courts.

"A number of tribal citizens were exempt from state income tax for decades prior to McGirt, and many will be exempt from state income tax after McGirt," Hill said.

If the state stops taxing tribal citizens on the reservations, tribes could opt to levy their own taxes on citizens and divide that money up among area governments, similar to how the state currently operates. Many of the tribes already pay for local infrastructure and economic development projects, as well as provide school funding.

State and tribal leaders could also reach a tax agreement outside of court. They have worked together in the past to sort out other tax disputes through compacts, which provide tribes a stable external regulatory environment and the state extra revenue that it wouldn’t otherwise receive.

Molly Young covers Indigenous affairs for the USA Today Network's Sunbelt Region. Reach her at mollyyoung@gannett.com or 405-347-3534.

This story has been updated.

