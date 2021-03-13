Federal lawsuit claims abuse, denial of treatment at Maine youth detention center

Kevin Miller, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·4 min read

Mar. 13—A Maine man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and more than a dozen individuals alleging abuse and "deliberate denial" of treatment while he was confined in the state's youth detention center.

In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court this week, the plaintiff claims he was subjected to excessive isolation, restraint and force as well as sexual assault over a span of six years while intermittently held at the Maine Youth Center in South Portland. He also alleges he was deliberately denied "adequate rehabilitative treatment" for his severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and denied "his right to an appropriate education."

The Portland Press Herald does not identify the victims of alleged sex crimes without their consent.

The Maine Youth Center is now known as the Long Creek Youth Development Center and is the state's only youth detention facility.

The filing by attorneys Thomas Hallett and Jordan Ramharter of the Portland firm Hallett Whipple Weyrens requests the court award their client $1 million in compensatory damages along with any other damages resulting from a requested jury trial.

The lawsuit is just the latest concerning Long Creek Youth Development Center and comes at a time when there are growing demands to phase out or shut down the 163-bed facility.

The complaint claims that the man was repeatedly placed into prolonged isolation in then-Maine Youth Center's intensive care unit for "acting out" and other "misbehaviors" that the lawsuit attributes to his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. The lawsuit claims the ICU units were "filthy" cells where children received no educational mental health services while in isolation and that the facility also used a "restraint chair" and wrist and/or ankle zip ties to punish disorderly children.

The filing also alleges that the man was slapped, ridiculed, tackled, thrown to the ground and suffered other physical or verbal abuse at the hands of staff members. The lawsuit also alleges he was repeatedly strip-searched and, on at least one occasion, sexually assaulted by a female guard.

The attorneys allege the abuse the man received has had lifelong, debilitating consequences — including "multiple severe emotional and mental disabilities" — that have prohibited him from leading a normal life.

"While at MYC, (the plaintiff) was denied treatment for his ADHD and denied adequate mental health treatment," reads the complaint. "His previously disabling mental health condition was exacerbated, and he also developed PTSD because of the intolerable conditions and treatment. He received no mental health treatment following his suicide attempts despite the obvious need for treatment."

In addition to the Maine Department of Corrections, the lawsuit names as defendants 18 individuals. They include former department commissioners, associate commissioners, superintendents, counselors, psychologists and supervisors at the then-Maine Youth Center.

Representatives for the Department of Corrections and the Attorney General's Office, which represents state agencies in lawsuits, could not be reached for comment Friday night. The plaintiff's attorneys also could not be reached for comment.

The complaint cites the Federal Civil Rights Law, the Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention law, Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments.

There has been a push for years to close what is now Long Creek Youth Development Center, and state lawmakers will consider at least one bill this year to shutter the facility.

Critics as well as youth activists and advocates for juvenile justice reform describe the facility as putting "kids in cages." Instead, they argue the state should use the more than $18 million spent on Long Creek annually to create community-based programs to support young people and provide mental health support.

There are also long-standing concerns about the facility's ability to handle youth with complex mental health issues, as well as high staff turnover. A report from a national policy group hired to study Maine's juvenile justice system also raised alarms about the fact that Long Creek is often used to detain youth who do not present a threat to themselves or others.

There have been multiple lawsuits against the facility and the department.

In 2019, the state paid $500,000 to a man to drop a lawsuit alleging he was subjected to long, unwarranted periods in isolation and restraints, although the state admitted no fault in the case. A 2018 federal lawsuit claimed guards physically mistreated and injured a then-11-year-old boy.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 7 dead, 53 wounded in Afghan car bomb attack

    A powerful car bomb exploded near a police station in Afghanistan's western Herat province on Friday.It killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others according to officials. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead.He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city.Dozens of homes and shops were also damaged in the blast.No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed Taliban insurgents.The Taliban has been fighting the foreign-backed Afghan government since they were ousted from power by U.S.-led forces in late 2001Their representatives were not immediately available to comment.Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha have struggled to make progress amid international calls to reduce violence.A report by the UN mission in Afghanistan released last month said there were 8,820 civilian casualties in 2020 alone.The U.N. Security Council condemned the quote "alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan."

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • Broadway stars vow 'We Will Be Back' in pop-up performance in New York City

    Theater performers reunited in New York City's Times Square on Friday for a live pop-up show, vowing to return to the stage a year after Broadway drew its curtains due to the pandemic. The special event featured appearances by singers, dancers and actors including Broadway stars Matthew Broderick, Chita Rivera and Tamara Tunie, who were happy to see friends and perform before an audience again. "It's amazing to see all my friends, to see that we're thriving and to know that we're feeling really hopeful about our ability to bring theater back to New York really, really soon, safely."

  • London abduction of Sarah Everard sparks global outcry

    The suspected abduction and killing of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women’s safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public.The latest: Wayne Couzens made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The suspect, who was charged Friday, is a U.K. police officer. London Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.The big picture: The event has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP writes. "The fate of Sarah Everard is all the more shocking because the suspect charged Friday with abducting and killing her is a U.K. police officer whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats."The murder has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. "Everard’s disappearance has shined a light on a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.What they're saying: "I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally, and I know my colleagues here at Scotland Yard and across the Met share as well," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, per The Washington Post.Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who had been murdered last year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the case, Al Jazeera writes.By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think tank, reported in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Website shows which Texas businesses still mask up

    Houstonians who still want to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic can now use a website to find businesses that require customers to wear face coverings even after the Texas governor ended the statewide mask and capacity mandate. (March 11)

  • Biden's new Covid workplace rules set to collide with reopenings

    Businesses warn the policy could create confusion and bring hefty new costs for employers.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • How three strangers and the pandemic gave rise to #FreeBritney

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Australia's Cormann to lead OECD, climate activists dismayed

    Australia's former finance minister Mathias Cormann on Friday announced he won the race to lead the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), disappointing climate activists who said he has blocked efforts to reduce emissions. Cormann takes over as the OECD enters the final stretch of one of its highest profile missions: steering global talks to rewrite rules for taxing cross border commerce for the first time in a generation. Cormann won a tight race, narrowly beating the Danish politician and former European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom who went into the final vote with broad support from most European countries.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Netflix looks at password-sharing crackdown

    Netflix is testing a new feature to clamp down on password sharing. The world's largest streaming service said on Thursday (March 11) a small number of users will be asked to verify if they share a household with the account holder.It does this by asking for details sent via text message or email - sent directly to the owner. Viewers may delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. But the message may reappear when they return, and they could eventually be required to open a new account to continue streaming. One Netflix spokesperson said this will ensure that people using a certain account have the permission to do so. Netflix's terms of service say users of an account must live in the same household.However, it and other streaming services have declined to broadly crack down on password sharing.Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers globally.It's unclear for now if there are plans for the feature to be implemented more widely.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine in hospital with "unusual" symptoms, Norway says

    Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • TikTokers filled their garbage disposal with ice and dish soap to clean it, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    Brad Royce, who renovates houses and shared this cleaning hack on TikTok, told Insider it's a cost-effective way to look after your garbage disposal.

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.