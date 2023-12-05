Federal lawsuit claims Styropek polluted Beaver County waterways

PITTSBURGH ―A lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday accuses Styropek of routinely discharging small plastic beads, or nurdles, into waterways near the company’s Beaver County facility.

Environmental advocacy groups PennEnvironment and Three Rivers Waterkeeper filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Pennsylvania against BVPV Styrenics and its parent company, Styropek, for alleged Clean Water Act violations.

The groups in October filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the company for allegedly discharging wastewater and stormwater laced with nurdles for at least a year at the Potter Township plant. The lawsuit claims these releases violate federal law and Styropek’s permit conditions.

The site, located at the confluence of Raccoon Creek and the Ohio River along Frankfort Road, makes expandable polystyrene, or foam used in packaging and other Styrofoam-like products. It was previously operated by Nova Chemicals.

Nurdles, or small plastic beads, reportedly found near a Styropek outfall in Potter Township on Oct. 2, 2023.

Three Rivers Waterkeeper and the Mountain Watershed Association first launched monthly “nurdle patrols” along the Ohio River in 2021, according to the lawsuit. Researchers documented “numerous nurdles of an unusually small size” in September 2022 that were traced to Raccoon Creek and, eventually, Styropek outfalls, they said.

The lawsuit details alleged evidence of nurdle accumulations in Raccoon Creek, river sediment and bordering vegetation. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection documented these discharges during follow-up inspections, according to the groups. Styropek late last year confirmed to Three Rivers Waterkeeper that the company hired an environmental consultant to “identify causes and potential corrective actions” related to the discharges, according to the lawsuit.

Heather Hulton VanTassel, executive director of Three Rivers Waterkeeper, said nurdles moving through aquatic environments may be consumed by fish, enter the food chain and further contribute to microplastic pollution.

“The discharge of microplastics into our waters is an immediate and growing problem right here in western Pennsylvania, posing threats to aquatic life and potentially even to people,” she said.

Plaintiffs are seeking civil penalties, mandated corrective action and more, according to the lawsuit. In a statement, the groups said Styropek may be open to negotiating a settlement to avoid ongoing litigation.

“Whether we reach a negotiated settlement or a litigated solution, our goal in this case is the same: to end the illegal discharge of harmful plastic pollution into Raccoon Creek, the Ohio River and our environment,” said David Masur, PennEnvironment’s executive director.

Styropek representatives did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday, but company staff in October said Styropek is "committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner and in compliance with our permits.”

The plaintiffs are represented by the National Environmental Law Center and Michael Comber of Comber & Miller in Pittsburgh.

