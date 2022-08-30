Federal lawsuit filed against Arkansas law officers

A civil case against three Arkansas law officers caught on video beating a man during an arrest in Mulberry has now been filed in federal court in Fort Smith.

Attorney David Powell of Fort Smith filed the civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Randal Ray Worcester, 27. Worcester was beaten by three law officers during an arrest Sunday, Aug. 21 after he allegedly threatened a store clerk in Alma in Crawford County.

Two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies, Zack King and Levi White and Thell Riddle, a Mulberry police officer, have been suspended.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called the arrest caught on video by a passerby as "reprehensible." A rally for civil rights was held Saturday at the Crawford County Courthouse. Other experts have said the arrest appeared to be a case of excessive force.

Late Monday, Aug. 29,the civil lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fort Smith.

Worcester has been released from the Crawford County Jail after posting $15,000 bail on complaints of making threats against the Alma convenience store clerk. Powell said he will work toward having any criminal charges filed against Worcester dismissed.

Attorney Adam Rose also representing Worcester, said a response will be made from the defendants within 20 days.

Also named in the lawsuit is City of Mulberry, Mulberry Police Department, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory, Crawford County Sheriff's office, Crawford County, and Sheriff Damante

The lawsuit asks the court for a money judgement toward Worcester, medical bills, and punitive damages.

