Federal lawsuit filed against Ashtabula Area City Schools

Shelley Terry, Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio
·2 min read

Jul. 7—CLEVELAND — A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Ashtabula Area City Schools, claiming a teacher assaulted a special-needs student.

The complaint was filed by Cleveland attorneys Jared Klebanow and Avery Friedman in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on May 24 in Cleveland. The attorneys are representing a family who say an intervention specialist attacked their son in 2017.

An intervention specialist license in Ohio qualifies a person to teach children in grades K-12 with mild to moderate disabilities.

At the time, the student was in the third grade at Michigan Primary School.

The boy's family is asking for a jury trial and are seeking "appropriate compensatory, exemplary and punitive damages," as well as a declaration that the conduct of the defendants was a violation of the child's civil rights, according to the complaint.

The complaint claims the student was being punished for entering an area of his classroom he wasn't allowed to be in. They said the intervention specialist forced the student into a restroom, placed her hands around his neck, and choked him all while hollering at him.

The child threw up on the floor and the teacher allegedly made him clean up his own vomit, according to the complaint.

When the child escaped from the bathroom, the complaint claims the intervention specialist dug her nails into the back of his neck and dragged him back into the bathroom, according to the complaint. The child's neck was bleeding from the attack, according to the complaint.

The teacher resigned in 2019.

Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent Mark Potts said Wednesday he's been advised by the district's attorneys to not comment because it is in litigation.

According to the complaint, the family of the student charges the district did not conduct a formal investigation into the incident until 2020.

In the superintendent's investigative report, Potts concluded the incident did occur and the child was injured and appropriate paperwork was not filed.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Judge Dan Aaron Polster has been assigned to the case.

Recommended Stories

  • India blocks 119 accounts linked to China's Vivo in money laundering probe

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's financial crime agency said on Thursday it has blocked 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo's India business that were holding 4.65 billion rupees ($58.76 million), as part of a probe into alleged money laundering by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Enforcement Directorate said it raided 48 locations of Vivo and its 23 related entities this week, alleging that sale proceeds of Vivo India were transferred out of India to show losses and avoid paying taxes. Vivo, owned by China's BBK Electronics, did not immediately respond to a request on the bank account block.

  • Minors rep asks Congress to restrict MLB antitrust exemption

    The executive director of the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers has recommended Congress enact legislation nullifying Major League Baseball's antitrust exemption as it applies to minor league players. Harry Marino on Wednesday asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to pursue a “Minor League Curt Flood Act” in response to a letter from the four-member committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat. The letter sent by the committee on June 28 asked the advocacy group about the effect of baseball's 100-year-old antitrust exemption on working conditions in the minor leagues.

  • Lawyers seek emergency protection for laid-off Tesla workers

    Lawyers representing two former Tesla employees who were terminated in mid-June have filed an emergency motion asking a judge to prohibit the EV automaker from forcing workers to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal law provides. The plaintiffs, who allege that the company did not provide the 60 days of advance notice required by federal law during a recent round of layoffs, filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas “to restrict Tesla's ability to continue seeking releases from employees in exchange for one week of severance.” John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield were let go mid-June from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, along with more than 500 other employees, according to the complaint.

  • Former Construction Worker Sentenced For 2006 Rape After Genetic Genealogy Links DNA To Him

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 17 years in an Ohio prison after DNA linked him to the 2006 rape of a university student. Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 59, pleaded guilty in May to multiple charges related to the rape and robbery of a 21-year-old student at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, according to NBC Cincinnati affiliate WLWT. On Thursday, a Butler County judge ruled that Ailes must serve the next 17 years behind bars, with just over 200 days credit for time served, as reported by Fox affiliate WX

  • Brittney Griner back in Russia court as Biden faces calls to secure release of WNBA star

    Basketball star Brittney Griner is set to be back in Moscow court as her family and friends step up their calls for the Biden administration to do more to free her.

  • Metallica reacts to Eddie's 'Master of Puppets' scene in Stranger Things 4 : 'It's an incredible honor'

    The heavy metal band geeked out over the inclusion of the song in the season 4 finale.

  • Dad of Highland Park suspect said he sponsored his son's gun permit application because he thought he wanted to go to the shooting range

    A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed. A 21-year-old suspect has appeared in court.

  • Highland Park mass shooting suspect's mother at center of some police contact

    The mother of the suspect in Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 4th of July Shooting Was Orchestrated by Democrats

    The conspiracy theorist who once pushed the idea that the California wildfires were started deliberately is, lest we forget, a sitting congresswoman

  • Hollywood producer David Pearce, accused of murdering two women, may have more victims, prosecutors say

    A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder for the deaths of two women and there may be more victims, Los Angeles DA George Gascón said Tuesday at a press conference.

  • Police searching for 2 suspects involved in attack at Washington County Days Inn

    Police are searching for two suspects they said were involved in an attack at a Days Inn hotel in Washington County.

  • Police Arrest Illegal Immigrants after ‘Hero Citizen’ Tipped Off Authorities to Planned Mass Shooting

    Police in Richmond, Va., said a tip from a “hero citizen” helped prevent two illegal immigrants from carrying out a planned shooting at a Fourth of July celebration.

  • Woman arrested for attack on South LA street vendor over weekend

    Authorities arrested India Duerson, a 30-year-old woman, who was wanted in connection with an attack on a local taco vendor in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

  • Man Gets 132 Years For His Role In Home Invasion Where Three Women Were Raped, Three Men Hurt

    A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars for his role in a violent home invasion involving the assault of six people. Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was sentenced to 132 years of prison, according to a Saturday press release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The terms of the sentence required that 126 of those years must be spent without the possibility of parole. The North Memphis man was convicted on 22 felony counts last November for a January 2011

  • Elderly Woman Kidnapped, Allegedly Found Duct Taped In Alabama Man's Closet

    A manhunt is underway for an Alabama man who allegedly kidnapped a woman he noticed in a grocery store. Betty Cobb, 75, was reported missing on Monday when her glasses were found in the driveway of her home along with some groceries. Her phone and keys were found on her bed. Soon after, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that they were on the lookout for Tony Lamar White, 47. “He randomly chose her,” Sheriff Matthew Wade told The New York Post. “She was buying groceries and he followe

  • Tucker Finds a Way to Blame Women for Young Male Mass Shootings

    Fox NewsOn the heels of yet another mass shooting, Tucker Carlson identified what he believes to be one contributing factor in young men using firearms on innocent bystanders: women “lecturing” them about “their so-called privilege.”Carlson opened his Tuesday show discussing the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly by 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo. The Fox News host mentioned how authorities said Crimo had appeared on their radar twice before: in April 201

  • YouTuber gets scam ring in India arrested after hacking into their office's CCTV cameras

    A YouTuber allegedly hacked into the CCTV cameras of an India-based scam ring office and gathered enough evidence of fraud to alert local police, which ultimately led to five arrests. The most recent video uploaded by Scambaiter on Sunday, titled “I Got Scammers ARRESTED On Their CCTV Cameras!”, has garnered nearly a million views at the time of this writing. In the 20-minute clip, viewers are given a look at CCTV footage taken from June 13-24, beginning with video of the alleged scammers at work, posing as Best Buy’s Geek Squad tech support employees, and ending with their arrest by local police in Punjab, India.

  • Apparent long-distance shot across Summit Lake hits woman in head inside her home

    A 25-year-old woman was shot in the head through the front window of her Summit Lake home, the Akron Police Department said Tuesday.

  • Suspect wanted in Detroit found and arrested at gun range in Westland

    As soon as the suspect emerged from the gun shop - they moved in and arrested him in the parking lot without incident. Sources tell FOX 2 he was wanted for a felonious assault out of Detroit.

  • Emmett Till Protesters Stormed a Senior Living Facility Looking for His Wrongful Accuser

    BRIAN SNYDERActivists demanding justice for Emmett Till marched into a senior living facility in North Carolina on Wednesday searching for his accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham, who is the subject of a recently discovered decades-old arrest warrant.In 1955, Donham, a white woman, accused Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, of whistling at her in a grocery store in Money, Mississippi. A week later, Till was abducted, tortured, and shot dead before being dumped in the Tallahatchie River. His swollen and m