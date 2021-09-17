Federal lawsuit filed by relatives of woman who died at Portsmouth city jail settles for $500,000

A lawsuit filed by relatives of a woman who died at the Portsmouth city jail in 2017 after staff ignored her drug withdrawal symptoms was settled this week in Norfolk federal court.

Pamela Riddick’s four sisters agreed to settle the case for $500,000, according to Jon Babineau, one of the attorneys for the women.

Half will be paid by the state on behalf of former Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson and several deputies named in the lawsuit, Babineau told Judge Mark Davis during a hearing earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. The other half will be paid by Correct Care Solutions, which was providing medical services for the inmates at the time.

Riddick’s sisters will not be splitting the entire $500,000. Forty-five percent will go to the three attorneys who represented them to cover their fees and expenses incurred while preparing for trial, Babineau told the judge.

Riddick, 56, was booked into the jail Aug. 21, 2017, on outstanding warrants following a car crash. She died less than two days later.

According to the lawsuit, Riddick told a booking officer she regularly used heroin and was suffering from cramping, vomiting and diarrhea. Instead of notifying medical staff about her condition, the deputy had Riddick sent to general population.

The next day, Riddick told a jail nurse about her various problems, but the nurse determined she didn’t need medical treatment and Riddick was placed in a cell by herself.

Video from the jail showed no deputy walking past Riddick’s cell for nearly an hour and a half in the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2017 even though department policy required deputies to walk their posts two times per hour.

During that time, Riddick can be seen on the video waiving her arms and hands through the bars of her cell trying to get help.

It wasn’t until 5:46 a.m. that day that deputies noticed her condition. The family believes Riddick was already dead. An autopsy showed she died of fentanyl toxicity, with recent cocaine intoxication contributing to her death.

The family’s lawsuit claimed deputies falsified logs after Riddick died to make it appear that they’d checked on her more often than they did.

