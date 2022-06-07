Federal lawsuit: Officers who forced man out of home at gunpoint while nude violated civil rights

Three years after a Rock Hill man was forced out of his home at gunpoint while he was nude, his attorney has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Rock Hill and the officers involved.

The lawsuit comes about two weeks after the man involved, Jethro DeVane, died in his sleep at the age of 73.

According to the lawsuit, his widow is now pushing for justice and damages in his honor.

The incident unfolded in June 2019 when officers were called out to DeVane’s neighborhood. They were looking for four kids who broke into a car.

Police saw the teens running toward DeVane’s home, and went to search the area.

Once officers got to his home, that’s when they ordered him out of the home and searched it, leaving him standing outside in the nude for several minutes.

“Rock Hill Police Department, let me see your hands, let me see your (expletive) hands. Get out, get out. Don’t (expletive) shut that door. Get out, DeVane,” police can be heard saying in body camera video.

“I live here, I live here,” DeVane said to the officers.

The lawsuit claims officers violated his civil rights.

“Defendant and Officers did not have a search warrant nor did the Officers ask for permission to search Plaintiff’s home. Further, the Officers effectively kidnapped Plaintiff against his will when he was forced out of his house at gunpoint under the duress that he would be shot for failing to comply or closing his door, and then held him against his will at gunpoint outside of his own home completely naked in public view,” according to the lawsuit.

A state lawsuit was filed in 2020. At that time, DeVane said he wanted an apology and for the department to improve officer training.

Channel 9 reached out to Rock Hill police for a response but have not heard back at this point.

