Federal lawsuit will seek $30 million, body-camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr. killing

Attorneys plan to file a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking more than $30 million in damages on behalf of the estate of Andrew Brown Jr., the man killed by Pasquotank County sheriff deputies on April 21.

Attorney Harry Daniels told The News & Observer on Tuesday that the lawsuit will also seek the release of body-camera footage and other information that will finally bring the killing in Elizabeth City to complete light.

“We are going to get the full transparency leading up to the incident,” Daniels said. “We are seeking all files, officer personnel files, everything we are entitled to get.”

In North Carolina, body-worn or dashboard camera footage can only be released if a judge orders it. So far, a Pasquotank County judge has denied requests for the full release of the video to the family and the media.

Brown family members were shown 20 minutes of redacted video footage on May 11.

The lawsuit, however, will unfold in federal courts, which are separate from North Carolina state courts.

A state court hearing on the release of the body-camera footage is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in Pasquotank County

‘I cant bring their father back’

Brown, 42, left behind seven children to grow up without a father, Daniels pointed out.

“I know I can’t bring their father back, but at least I can try to make their life much easier,” he said about the money the lawsuit will seek.

Brown was killed by sheriff’s deputies who came to his house to arrest him on drug charges.

Autopsy results released in June showed Brown Jr. died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, The N&O reported.

On May 18, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that he wouldn’t bring charges against the deputies who shot Brown, saying the killing was justified, The News & Observer reported. At that time, he shared video clips and and photos from the shooting.

Brown was in his car in his driveway, attempting to flee, when he was shot by deputies who arrived in full tactical gear.

Womble described a situation in which seven deputies blocked Brown in his driveway, while Brown ignored orders to get out of the car and struck a deputy with a vehicle while trying to escape.

The officers used deadly force when “a violent felon used a deadly weapon to place their lives in danger,” Womble said.

Brown’s attorney and others have described the killing, which sparked weeks of protests, differently.

“Andrew was murdered, make no mistake about it,” Daniels said.

Protesters have called for the release of the body-camera footage and a special prosecutor to investigate the case, which Gov. Roy Cooper has backed.