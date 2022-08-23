Federal lawsuit shows possible connection between alleged midtown shooter and victims

A federal lawsuit shows a possible connection between the suspected shooter and the victims in Monday’s Midtown Atlanta shooting.

The lawsuit also gives an indication of grievances she held that possibly point to a motive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Channel 2′s Candace McCowan broke down the claims made in the lawsuit filed by Raissa Kengne.

Kengne is accused of opening fire inside the 1280 West condo building.

Channel 2 tracked down her social media pages, including her LinkedIn profile. On her profile, she said she worked at an accounting firm, BDO, until November of 2021 and she also mentioned the location of one of the shootings at 1100 Peachtree Street, where one victim Wesley Freeman was killed.

Kengne, on her LinkedIn post, referred to Freeman as the “laziest manager I have had the displeasure of working for.”

Freeman is also one of nearly a dozen people listed in a nearly 600 page federal lawsuit filed by Kengne earlier this year.

In the lawsuit, Kengne said she faced “retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary, computer hacking” after she said she noted a “significant deficiency” in an audit that was disregarded.

TRENDING STORIES:

The lawsuit indicates Kengne lived at 1280 West Peachtree, which is the same location where she allegedly shot two people, including Michael Shinners who is also listed in the lawsuit.

Kengne accused the condo association of “allowing unauthorized individuals to break into Plaintiff’s home in order to facilitate the harassment and retaliation” from BDO and others listed in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was dismissed.

Just last Tuesday, Kengne filed an appeal where she once again listed victims in Monday’s shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: