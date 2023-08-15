In federal lawsuit, Worcester woman says police search violated her rights

WORCESTER — A lawsuit in Worcester federal court claims a Hispanic woman's civil rights were violated during a January 2022 police stop on Main Street where she was reportedly patted down, her car was searched for suspected illegal activity and her phone taken from her hands by an officer.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Margaret R. Guzman scheduled a status hearing for June 12, 2024.

In a response to the suit the defendants — who include the responding officers, then-City Manager Edward M. Augustus and Police Chief Steven M. Sargent — claim the officers acted lawfully and appropriately and they had sufficient legal cause to conduct the search.

Plaintiff Marilene Rodriguez, a Worcester resident, is being represented by Worcester attorney Joseph F. Hennessey.

Along with Augustus and Sargent, the defendants include officers Bruce Carter, Alex Maracallo, Michael Higgins, Patrick Bennett, Peter Bissonnette, Lisa Carlson, Lt. David Doherty and Sgt. Jason Gaumon. Worcester Attorney Andrew J. Gambaccini submitted a response on their behalf.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 1, alleges that Rodriguez was picking up her mother when she pulled to the side of the road to place a call, as the state does not allow drivers to use their phone.

Maracallo and Carter allegedly ordered Rodriguez to stop at a parking lot at 721 Main St. after two other people had entered her vehicle, claiming a suspected drug transaction. The lawsuit claims the officers did not have probable cause to believe illegal activity was taking place to commence a search without Rodriguez's consent.

Prior to the search, the vehicle had stopped at 5 King St., where passenger Christian Concepcion exited the vehicle before shortly returning.

While the officers reportedly observed what they considered to be possible drug activity, the complaint claims the officers did not see an exchange take place.

After Rodriguez's call on Main Street, Yalissa Aviles and Ferrey Aviles entered the vehicle.

Rodriguez was reportedly ordered out of the car and told to remove her shoes. Maracallo, a male officer, physically patted Rodriguez down and Carlson, a woman, is alleged to have "manhandled" Rodriguez's breasts.

According to the complaint Rodriguez began using her phone to record the officers before Carter forcefully removed it.

No drugs were found in the vehicle and no report was initially generated about the incident, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that a report was only written after a records request was submitted by Rodriguez's attorney. In it, Carter wrote that Rodriguez's phone could have had a "cell phone gun," according to the complaint.

Doherty is accused of defending the officers by conducting a poor investigation after the records request was submitted.

The lawsuit also claims the Police Department's gang and vice units have focused on the Main South neighborhood and alleges racial disparities in police stops is a factor in Rodriguez being stopped.

The suit includes 11 causes of action including unlawful search, unlawful seizure, violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, and assault and battery.

The defendants submitted their response to the complaint June 5.

The defendants said Rodriguez's vehicle windows were exceptionally tinted, the registration plate did not match the registration information on file and that the passengers who entered the vehicle before Rodriguez was stopped, Yalissa Aviles and Ferrey Aviles, had drug histories.

Concepcion had also reportedly been arrested for drug and weapons offenses, according to the defendants.

The complaint denies that the vehicle was exceptionally tinted and had an illegal plate.

The defendants also claim Rodriguez's vehicle stopped "suspiciously and illegally" in the middle of the roadway for no reason in front of 5 King St.

According to the defendants, Carter took the phone in order to prevent "any potential weapon secreted with the phone" or for others to be called to interfere with the investigation.

Rodriguez also did not have her driver's license, according to the defendants. The defendants claimed "any injuries allegedly sustained by the plaintiff resulted from dangers the risk of which the plaintiff assumed."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Lawsuit against Worcester police alleges racial profiling