Federal, local law enforcement discuss violent crime prevention

Jul. 25—Two local and federal partnership programs have changed the face of Calhoun County crime rates, officials say.

In June of 2019, the U.S. Attorney General at that time, William Barr, announced the selection of Anniston and Oxford to take part in a federal program called Public Safety Partnership.

Public Safety Partnership is a selective program which places local law enforcement in direct contact with federal and state agencies to aid in their overall crime reduction efforts.

"PSP is really building collaboration and getting everybody at the table," said Prim Escalona, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. "The idea behind the public safety partnership is that if you get everybody together and you can mentor them over a period of three years and you lay that framework and that foundation, that will go to pay dividends down the road."

Representatives of local and federal law enforcement and government agencies recently sat down for a conversation with an Anniston Star reporter to discuss how that program and another similar program have helped combat violent crimes in the area.

In attendance were Escalona; ATF's Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ashley Lightner, the FBI's Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp; the DEA's Assistant Special Agent in charge Towanda Thorne-James, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Calhoun and Cleburne County District Attorney Brian McVeigh, Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles, and Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge.

Local law enforcement applies for the PSP program and if selected, the US Attorney's Office places someone from their office to work closely with that agency. In addition to training and technical assistance, local agencies also receive aid in finding and applying for grants that help fund special projects, Escalona said.

Two examples of those grants are the Veterans Treatment Court Program and the Helping Families Initiative (HFI), both operating in Calhoun County.

The HFI is a program that monitors children's truancy levels and works with the student and their families as a safeguard as truancy tends to be an early warning sign, according to McVeigh.

McVeigh said his office often sees students who aren't in schools are then "in our system and committing crimes. So if you can intercede early, then we can cut that cycle down."

The HFI program resulted in a 20 percent truancy rate drop its first year, according to McVeigh.

The Veterans Treatment Court program is a diversionary court that helps veterans that have made poor choices have a second chance by allowing them to work off their charge and find help, rather than putting them into the prison system.

Both of those programs were implemented after receiving grants made possible through the PSP program.

Another initiative, Project Safe Neighborhoods, is an initiative that assists local and state agencies in looking at violent crimes and what drives those violent crimes. The program uses both the resources at the U.S. Attorney's office and also the resources of their federal office partners, according to Escalona.

Topics: Gun trafficking

The law enforcement group that gathered Tuesday was asked about gun control and gun trafficking: What actions are being taken to seize guns that are being transported across state lines from Atlanta? Has there been an issue as of late?

Escalona —"One of the concerns is the movement of firearms actually as we see a corridor, kind of from Tuscaloosa, to Birmingham, to Anniston and Oxford, to Atlanta."

Lightner — "Alabama is considered a source state. It's very easy to obtain firearms here. A lot of your northern states are more restrictive as far as laws. So you see a lot of firearms bought down here are trafficked up north."

Lightner explained that one of the way's criminals get guns is through what is called a straw purchaser — a licensee that claims they are purchasing the gun for themselves, when they are purchasing the firearm for someone that might be prohibited from possessing a firearm, or someone who might not want their name associated with firearms.

"The three main ways to obtain weapons and put them into the criminal market are by straw purchasing, federal crimes licensees — your gun stores, and entering and breaking into vehicles," he continued.

Lightner explained that groups of people will go through neighborhoods or come off the interstate into the parking lots of strip malls, and just start checking unlocked car doors.

One of the most instrumental newest technologies being used by law enforcement is through what is called the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network or NIBIN. There are seven of these in the state of Alabama.

Like fingerprints, shell casings and firearms have unique identifiers to them that can be linked together through the NIBIN system. The system enters photographs and any specific unique descriptions of the shell casings left at a crime scene that can be compared to other shell casings found at different crime scenes.

For example, if a person commits a crime involving a gun in one area, and then later commits another crime using that same weapon in another location, law enforcement can link those two crimes together from the shell casings alone.

"Those investigators can now talk, and say 'hey what have you got on this? This is what I've got.' And that connection of talking about their cases, they may actually bring the two together and be able to solve their case and the other case and bring that person to justice," Lightner said.

The East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford has applied for a grant to obtain one of these NIBIN machines locally to further investigative efforts more quickly, according to Partridge.

Partridge — "It'd be just like Chief Bowles' guys answering a shots fired call in Anniston, they arrive at the scene, there's nobody there, but there's shell casings on the ground. They would collect those shell casings, and then we would enter them into NIBIN and see if those shell casings were used in other shootings not only in Anniston but Calhoun County, Oxford, Birmingham, anywhere."

Escalona — "I'm always seeing, especially with illegal guns, they move. They're just very transitory. They move from person to person. So combining the E-TRACE and the NIBIN together, and to be able to trace that firearm through the different hands and through the different crimes, you can often connect crimes but you can also connect people. So you start seeing networks of people that are driving violent crime."

Wade — "Every gun we take off the street, we run it," Wade said. "We do the E-TRACE on every single one of them."

Partridge — "Early 2020 when we had the NIBIN van locally, the first couple of weeks, we took every weapon we had in evidence and fired them, and put those shell casings in the NIBIN machine, and one of those glocks that we found was actually used in a homicide in Fulton County. And we were able to get the guy that was connected to it and charge him for that murder."

Drug trafficking

The next question posted to the group involved drug trafficking — what prevention is in place to keep drugs from moving in between Birmingham and Atlanta? Is there any strong presence in our area specifically?

Most of the table agreed that drugs and guns overlap on most occasions, and that the EMACC has been instrumental in finding and catching the perpetrators of those events.

"The major crimes unit has been instrumental in our federal prosecution. They work tirelessly and we got a couple of guys over there that I wish I had ten of them," Bowles said.

One thing that has helped in keeping repeat offenders at bay, Bowles said, was the implementation of the PSP program, as it has laid federal charges onto the suspect rather than state charges.

"When I was on the street, federal prosecutions were rare, and not by anyone's fault. It just wasn't done. We would put state charges on them — dope and gun or whatever it was — and unless it was trafficking it never got to the federal level," Bowles said.

Bowles said APD began putting cases together and targeting the violent offenders that APD knew "this guy was the shooter" and began putting the federal charges on them. Bowles explained that federal charges, or the threat of them, often bring about cooperation because sentences in federal cases require a person serve at least 85 percent of their time — and "they didn't want to do that time."

Bowles said what he would see happen was that the repeat offender wasn't afraid of the state charge, because the offender would "get out as soon as they got in." He said the state, "by no one's fault, the state prison system is in trouble. Federal charges put the fear in a lot of them, and we were able to get a lot of people off the street that we needed to."

Thorne-James —"The DEA's goal is always to work hand with our state and local partners, and we're able to do that. And when they bring us investigations that can be furthered to the federal level, we're kicking in, we're there, we're ready to just take those cases to the next level and put those in for federal prosecution."

McVeigh — "I can say that drugs and guns a lot of the times are going to be combined. So having previously been the drug prosecutor, I can remember one or two federal prosecutions in maybe a year prior to what Prim is doing now. Now it's over a hundred since this program has started; I think 116. That's 116 felons with guns who are willing to harm somebody taken out of our system and set up in Colorado or somewhere where they can't harm anybody in Anniston, Ala. or Oxford, Ala. So that has a huge impact on crime overall. That's guns and drugs usually combined."

McVeigh said in his 22 years of working as an attorney, there weren't many federal referrals in the beginning. However, just since the PSP began, "now we have a ton, and our crime is lower than it's ever been. And that has to be linked," McVeigh said.

Asked if the abolition of pistol permits posed a new threat even though felons would not be seeking a license anyway, the Sheriff said not having to have a pistol permit takes away reasonable suspicion if an officer were to see a gun in a vehicle and want to do anything about it.

Wade — "Part of the law that's not been discussed is that the permitless carry law that went into effect, now you can carry a weapon onto school grounds if you have a permit. You still have to have a permit if you want to go onto school property with a gun and with all of the school shootings that we've seen I don't see where that's necessarily a good idea to allow everybody to carry a gun onto a school property, but it's going to be allowed."

Law enforcement and school officials have been meeting to discuss the new pistol permit laws and what they can do to better prepare if there was to be a school shooting in the area. They've also discussed the possibility of adding more school resource officers or making the current officers more efficient.

Sharp, the FBI agent, said, "We do work with our state and local partners, as well as the communities we serve to help provide education on how to prevent active shooters or what to do in the event of a shooter."

Sharp said the FBI would roll out all resources at its disposal to also assist with the aftermath of a school shooting — whether that be the investigation of or victim witness specialists.

In addition to what the FBI would investigate in the context of terrorism or civil rights crimes, Sharp said the agency would also assist investigations at the request of the local police chief or sheriff.

"Within the FBI's mandate, part of our funding as the FBI is because congress expects the FBI to assist our state and local law enforcement partners when asked," Sharp continued. "There's specific classifications that we have within the FBI that my supervisors can open up in conjunction with the US attorney's office to facilitate that, but again the local agencies are leading that. It's just bringing in FBI resources."

Wade — "I'd like to add, probably everybody in this room that's on a local level probably has somebody that's assigned to a task force with a federal agency. There's two FBI agents that have office space on my investigations that's there every day. And I talk to them quite often, personally."

Public perceptions

Lastly, a question of public opinion on law enforcement was posed to the group — is it going up? And what can be said about training, or what is different here than in other cities, that might affect public perception?

McVeigh — "I think it goes a little bit deeper as this used to be a military town, and to some degree still is. And you have a great number of our retirees and people who live here who are military or who are like myself, a military brat, that like the government, like the federal government, like local police. You have the US attorney's office and all these federal partners here. You have local law enforcement. So, I think we have great amounts of training because people like the law enforcement here. You don't have a lot of the issues that you have in other areas, but a lot of that has to do with the culture of this community."

Escalona — "A thing that you also see too is I think a real commitment to the community by these local law enforcement leaders and the community senses that. They know it. Their folks are out, their officers are out, in the community doing not just policing work, but doing community service type work and that builds those bonds. If you are a community member and you get asked to help with an investigation, it helps when you know the person asking you. And that's really a testament to these law enforcement leaders."