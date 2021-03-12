Federal look into Breonna Taylor's death casts a wider net

  • This undated photo released by the Louisville (Kentucky) Police shows Louisville Police Det. Joshua Jaynes an officer fired Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. City officials on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, announced the firing of Myles Cosgrove and Det. Jaynes for their actions in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Police via AP)
  • FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky., following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
  • In this crime scene evidence photo released by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Police marked shell casings are seen at the front door of Breonna Taylor's apartment after she was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., on March 13, 2020. The Kentucky Attorney General said in October that two long rifle shell casings were also found at the scene after the police raid that killed Taylor. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, protesters march in Louisville, Ky. The three Louisville police officers who fired their guns in the fatal raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment avoided homicide charges. But an ongoing federal probe could expand beyond the officers who conducted the raid. The warrant that sent the police to Taylor’s home a year ago and how it was obtained are under review by federal investigators. And there are signs the investigation could range into the Louisville police response to protests after the shooting. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
1 / 5

Racial Injustice Louisville Police

This undated photo released by the Louisville (Kentucky) Police shows Louisville Police Det. Joshua Jaynes an officer fired Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. City officials on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, announced the firing of Myles Cosgrove and Det. Jaynes for their actions in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Police via AP)
DYLAN LOVAN
·6 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Their numbers have dwindled since protesters first flooded Louisville’s streets after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home a year ago, but their push for justice has never waned.

A federal investigation of the shooting that has been quietly proceeding could be their last chance.

“We can’t expect people to continue to emotionally and mentally keep moving forward when there hasn’t been any justice yet for Breonna Taylor,” said Rep. Attica Scott, a state lawmaker who was tear-gassed and arrested during summer protests in the city. “We’ve been failed every single time from every level of government, and we need a freaking break.”

That could come in the form of the ongoing inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice, which appears to have expanded well beyond the actions of the three police officers who fired their guns into Taylor's home on March 13, 2020. Last year, a grand jury formed by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged one officer with putting Taylor's neighbors in danger but issued no charges related to her death.

The warrant that sent the police to Taylor’s home was not part of Cameron's criminal investigation, but that document and how it was obtained are under review by federal investigators. And there are signs the investigation could range into the Louisville police response to protests after the shooting.

Taylor's death initially flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis shut down society, but George Floyd's death in Minnesota and the release of a chilling 911 call from Taylor's boyfriend in late May sparked interest in the case.

Months of protests, police reforms and investigations followed. The city banned controversial “no-knock” warrants, hired a new police chief and paid a $12 million settlement to Taylor's mother. Two of the officers who fired shots were dismissed from the department, along with a detective who sought the warrant.

Through it all, protesters continued to chant, “Arrest the Cops!” But that hasn't happened.

The federal investigation into her death will be “slow and methodical,” experts said, examining everything from what the officers may have been thinking that night to how they were trained leading up to the shooting.

“The civil rights investigation will turn the whole situation upside-down,” said Cynthia Deitl, the former head of the FBI's civil rights unit who has overseen similar police shooting probes. “You look at everything — everything the officers ever learned.”

“It takes time to build a case against police officers,” Deitl said.

She said a change in administrations in Washington wouldn't have an effect on the officials who are leading the case.

After Taylor's front door was breached by officers, her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.

The FBI has declined to comment on specifics of the investigation, but there are signs that other actions by the Louisville Metro Police Department have drawn their attention. That includes the response to citizen protests, especially in late May and early June when the city was under a curfew and officers patrolled the streets in force.

FBI agents have interviewed a local TV reporter who was struck with pepper balls fired by Louisville police during Taylor demonstrations in early summer.

They also have interviewed witnesses to the shooting death of West Louisville eatery owner David McAtee, who was killed by a National Guard member after Louisville police sprayed his customers with pepper balls during a curfew prompted by protests. McAtee fired two shots from his gun before he was shot dead.

Steve Romines, a lawyer who is suing Louisville police on behalf of McAtee’s family, said he didn’t know if federal investigators' witness interviews were part of a larger investigation tied to Taylor or a separate probe.

Despite disappointment with the grand jury outcome, there is “cautious and guarded hope” that the federal investigation could bring some measure of justice, community activist Christopher 2X said.

The FBI’s Louisville office has declined to provide details of the federal investigation into the Taylor shooting while it is ongoing.

But on a July conference call with an AP reporter and others organized by 2X, Robert Brown, Louisville FBI’s special agent in charge, said investigators would look “at all aspects of it, where the facts that led up to this, the actual incident and things that might have occurred afterwards.” Civil rights violations by individuals acting in an official capacity, like police officers, can bring up to a life sentence in prison upon conviction, according to the Justice Department.

Cameron, the Kentucky attorney general, has confirmed that federal investigators were looking at how the warrant was obtained.

Two of the Louisville officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, who fired guns during the March 13 raid have been dismissed, along with Joshua Jaynes, the detective who sought the warrant and later acknowledged that it contained false information. The third officer, Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend during the raid, remains with the department.

Jaynes may face scrutiny for a false line in the warrant that he wrote for Taylor's apartment. The detective said he confirmed with a U.S. postal inspector that a suspected drug dealer was receiving packages at Taylor's home. He later admitted he didn't contact the postal service.

In a response to a civil lawsuit filed by Taylor’s boyfriend, Jaynes said he made an “honest mistake” and did not knowingly break the law.

A recent internal investigation of the Louisville Police Department by a consulting firm found numerous problems with Louisville's warrant process. It said supervisors generally approved probable cause statements in search warrants “without performing an in-depth review” of the content.

Proving that Jaynes and other officers were aware they were violating Taylor's or others' civil rights will be key to a conviction in a federal case, Deitl said.

It's a high standard.

“The feds have to prove that the officer knew what he was doing, knew it was wrong and did it anyway,” Deitl said.

That can lead to long-term investigations that sometime last years.

“It’s frustrating for the public, but what I always try to tell the victim's family is: I know you’re antsy; I know you want an answer from us today,” Deitl said. “But what you really want is an honest and truthful and very thorough investigation, and that’s going to take time.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky Senate votes to make it a crime to taunt police

    It could become a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky, under a bill that passed the state Senate on Thursday. The measure was filed months after Louisville, the state's largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of the police killing of Breonna Taylor. The bill passed the Republican-dominated Senate 22-11 and now awaits House input.

  • 1 year since Kentucky police killed Breonna Taylor

    Their numbers have dwindled since protesters first flooded Louisville’s streets after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home, but their push for justice hasn't waned. Here's a look at what's happened since Taylor's death one year ago. (March 12)

  • AP Top Stories March 11 P

    Here's the latest for Thursday, March 11th: Biden signs virus aid bill; Prince William denies racism accusations; Judge okays 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death; A concert inside Madrid's leading COVID hospital.

  • Remembering Breonna Taylor one year after she was killed by Louisville police

    Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old first responder, was killed by Louisville police officers in her own home on March 13, 2020.

  • Relief checks are coming

    Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill. A judge reinstated Derek Chauvin's third-degree murder charge. It's Thursday's news.

  • How the quest for significance and respect underlies the white supremacist movement, conspiracy theories and a range of other problems

    Unemployed Blackjewel coal miners, their family members and activists man a blockade along railroad tracks leading to their old mine on Aug. 23, 2019, in Cumberland, Kentucky. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden’s fundamental pitch to America has been about dignity and respect. He never tires of repeating his father’s words that “a job is about more than a paycheck, it is about … dignity … about respect … being able to look your kid in the eye and say, ‘Everything is going to be OK.’” In strikingly similar language, Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton affirm that “jobs are not just the source of money.” When jobs are lost, they wrote in 2020, “it is the loss of meaning, of dignity, of pride, and of self respect … that brings on despair, not just or even primarily the loss of money.” I am a psychologist who studies the human quest for significance and respect. My research reveals that this basic motivation is a major force in human affairs. It shapes the course of world history and determines the destiny of nations. It underlies some of the chief challenges society is facing. Among others, these are: The suicides – known as “deaths of despair” – of working-class Americans White supremacist movements Systemic racism Islamist terrorism The proliferation of conspiracy theories The growing rift in the Republican Party between moderates and extremists In all these cases, people’s actions, opinions and attitudes aim, often unconsciously, to satisfy their fundamental need to count, to be recognized and respected. The very term “supremacism” betrays concern for superior standing. So do names like “Proud Boys” or “Oath Keepers.” Systemic racism is rooted in the motivation to put down one race to elevate another. Islamist terrorism targets the alleged belittlers of a religion. Conspiracy theories identify alleged culprits plotting the subjugation and dishonor of their victims. And the extremist faction of the Republican Party cares exclusively about winning, no holds barred. Chanting ‘White lives matter! You will not replace us!’ and ‘Jews will not replace us!’ several hundred white nationalists and white supremacists march through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville on Aug. 10, 2017. Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Triggering the quest This quest for significance and respect must first be awakened before it can drive behavior. We don’t strive for significance 24/7. The quest can be triggered by the experience of significant loss through humiliation and failure. When we suffer such a loss, we desperately seek to regain significance and respect. We are then keen to embrace any narrative that tells us how, and to follow leaders who show us the way. The quest for significance can also be triggered by an opportunity for substantial gain – becoming a hero, a martyr, a superstar. Over the past several decades, many Americans have experienced a stinging loss of significance and respect. Social scientists examined the perception of social class in the United States between 1972 and 2010. The results of their research were striking: In the 1970s, most Americans viewed themselves as comfortably middle class, defined at the time by conduct and manners – being a good neighbor and a good member of the community, exhibiting proper behavior. In contrast, by the 2000s, membership in the middle class was determined primarily by income. And because incomes have stagnated over the past half-century, by 2010 many Americans (particularly the lower-income ones) lost their middle-class identity entirely. Small wonder, then, that they resonated to the Trump campaign slogan that promised to make America (or Americans) “great again.” Piling on The COVID-19 pandemic compounds people’s sense of fragility and insignificance. Isolation from loved ones, the danger to our own health and the dread of an economic disaster are all stressors that make a person feel weak and vulnerable. They increase the attraction to ideas that offer quick fixes for loss of significance and respect. Though the ideas that promise restoration of significance and dignity range widely, they share an important core: They depict the promotion of different social values as paths to significance. Promoting freedom and democracy, defending one’s nation or one’s religion, advancing one’s political party – all aim to earn respect and dignity in communities that cherish those values. When the quest for significance and respect is intensified, other considerations such as comfort, relationships or compassion are sidelined. Any actions that promote significance are then seen as legitimate. That includes actions that would otherwise seem reprehensible: violence, aggression, torture or terrorism. An intense quest for significance does not invite reprehensible actions directly. But it boosts a person’s readiness to tolerate and enact them for the sake of significance and dignity. The path ultimately taken depends on the narrative that identifies significance-bestowing actions in a given situation. Depending on one’s moral perspective, such actions may be seen as “good,” “bad” or “ugly.” One might have an entirely different moral evaluation of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Proud Boys and yet recognize that, psychologically, both represent routes to significance. A noose is seen on makeshift gallows erected on Jan. 6 at the Capitol before Trump supporters violently stormed a session of Congress. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images The allure of violence A special danger to societies stems from the primordial, significance-lending appeal of violence. Among animals, dominance is established through “trial by combat,” to use Rudy Giuliani’s recent turn of phrase at the rally before the Capitol insurrection. And as President Theodore Roosevelt famously observed, walking with a “big stick” makes other nations pay attention and respect. Most narratives adopted by violent extremists identify a real or imagined enemy at the gates, and fighting such enemies is depicted as worthy and honorable: For Trump acolytes, the enemy is the “deep state.” For much of the far right, the enemy is, variously, immigrants, refugees, people of color, Jews, Asians, or even reptilians who plot to dominate the world. Evangelicals view Trump’s alleged battle against the “deep state” as divinely inspired. And a QAnon message from Jan. 13, 2018, stated: “You were chosen for a reason. You are being provided the highest level of intel to ever be dropped publicly in the history of the world. Use it – protect and comfort those around you.” These views sow division among segments of society, inviting fissures and polarization. The quest for significance and respect is a universal and immutable aspect of human nature. It has the potential to inspire great works but also tear society asunder. The formidable challenge these days is to harness the energies sparked by this fundamental motive and channel them for the betterment of humanity. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Arie Kruglanski, University of Maryland. Read more:Can Joe Biden ‘heal’ the United States? Political experts disagree3 ways the coronavirus pandemic is changing who we are Arie Kruglanski does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

    Myanmar's security forces shot to death at least 10 people protesting the military's coup Thursday, spurning a U.N. Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force and as an independent U.N. expert cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity. The military also lodged a new allegation against the deposed government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging that in 2017-18 she was illegally given $600,000 and gold bars worth slightly less by a political ally.

  • Why have powerful Democrat women ignored Andrew Cuomo scandals?

    Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney discusses the lack of leadership in New York on 'America Reports'

  • Missouri Man in Custody After Post-Insurrection Lynching Threat Against Black Lawmaker

    A 63-year-old man from Missouri is finally in FBI custody after continuing a years-long tradition of threatening legislators with lynching, as well as targeting them with racist and homophobic slurs.

  • Asian American lawmakers reintroduce legislation to combat Covid-related hate crimes

    “The bill also provides resources for communities to come together and fight intolerance and hate. This is no less than victims deserve,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a statement.

  • Ted Cruz: Democrats' For the People Act akin to 'universal fraud law'

    Republican Senator tells 'Hannity' why the Democrats proposed election reform bill is 'dangerous'

  • EPA considers combining 2021, 2022 U.S. biofuel blending proposals - sources

    The Environmental Protection Agency is considering issuing proposals for U.S. biofuel blending obligations for both 2021 and 2022 at the same time, two sources familiar with the matter said, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed rulemaking. The proposals are a crucial signal to the corn and oil industries because they outline precisely how many gallons of biofuels like ethanol the refining industry must blend into their transportation fuel under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard. An EPA spokesperson said the agency was still looking at options, but did not comment on whether it was considering combining the proposals.

  • Judge Isn’t Buying Undocumented Boogaloo Boi’s ‘Doting Dad’ Plea

    GoFundMeAn undocumented Dutch “Boogaloo Boi” arrested by the FBI on weapons and immigration charges is a good dad who just wants to be home in Virginia with his 6-year-old daughter, according to his lawyer.Meanwhile, he is comfortably riding out his time in federal detention with financial support from fellow members of the Boogaloo movement, a largely decentralized extremist movement that aims to overthrow the U.S. government by inciting a second civil war.In a decision handed down on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent ordered Jaap Willem Lijbers, who pleaded not guilty, held without bail until his next court appearance set for Apr. 8.Four supporters showed up for Lijbers’ Tuesday court appearance, a close friend of his told The Daily Beast. A fifth supporter was supposed to be there but got rear-ended while driving to the courthouse and never made it, he said.Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. Illegally“ICE has a hold on the bond,” the friend said of Lijbers, 26, who traveled to the U.S. on a 90-day tourist visa in 2014 and never left. “If anybody wants to get him in a position to be able to bail out, they have to go through ICE.”As The Daily Beast first reported, the FBI raided Lijbers’ home in Tazewell County, Virginia last week, seizing a Radical Firearms RF-15 military-style rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded.According to a criminal complaint filed in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, an infamous Boogaloo Boi and former Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. The complaint alleges Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after shooting up a Minneapolis police station with an AK-47-style assault rifle during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.Using search warrants to subpoena social media records, the FBI identified a Facebook account under the name “Marvin Dorner” that had been in contact with Hunter and Teeter. In one set of direct messages, Lijbers—using the Marvin Dorner alias—discussed traveling to Minneapolis during the protests, according to the FBI. He was ultimately unable to go, and “pivoted” to attending local anti-government protests closer to home.The Boogaloos Are Pitching a Big Tent for Far-Right ViolenceAt one protest in Virginia, Lijbers told Hunter that he was the only one there armed with a gun, and that he had “discussed his rifle with one of the police present and that he basically ran security for the event.” He allegedly sent Hunter a photograph of himself holding a sign reading: “THE BIG IGLOO BOIS LAUGH IN THE FACE OF TYRANNY,” and followed up with a message that said, “I showed every cop that sign.” In another message, he sent Hunter a screenshot of a tweet showing him holding a rifle at the rally.“You could argue, since Jaap was an illegal immigrant, he didn't have gun rights,” said the friend. “I think that's the basis of the charge.”After two GoFundMe campaigns intended to raise money for Lijbers’ legal expenses were removed by the site for violating its terms of service, other Boogaloo Bois have tried to help Lijbers out during his pre-trial detention by putting “money on his books,” the friend added. It has enabled the Dutch national to make phone calls and purchase items from the jail commissary. The Dutch embassy has also been notified of Lijbers’ legal predicament, according to court records.The far-right Boogaloo movement is made up of various factions. While some members do in fact advocate for a “race war,” a significant portion are focused only on fomenting the wholesale collapse of the U.S. government.The friend, who insisted Lijbers does not consider himself to be a white supremacist, said Lijbers was hoping he “would just get a quick deportation, and it would be over with. And then we'd work on getting him back in the country through immigration lawyers, et cetera. And the way he was talking, it sounded like ICE was working with him to just make it a quick deportation. And then at the last minute, apparently they changed their minds.”Nancy Dickenson-Vicars, the federal defender representing Lijbers, argued unsuccessfully for his release, stating that Lijbers “would return to his residence... where he was living at the time of his arrest and resume parenting his six-year-old child, with whom he has a very close bond.” Although Lijbers and the child’s mom are no longer romantically involved, they maintain “an amicable relationship,” Dickenson-Vicars said in a bail motion.“He has the support of his child’s extended maternal family, who describe him as [an] excellent father to his child,” it says. “His residence is immediately adjacent to the home of his child’s maternal grandmother. The child spends part-time with her grandmother and part-time with Mr. Lijbers. A member of his child’s maternal family is willing to serve as third-party custodian for Mr. Lijbers,” who “has not been charged with any criminal or traffic offense since entering the country in 2014.”“What he focuses on is that he just wants to see his daughter, he just wants to be with his daughter,” said Lijbers’ friend, noting that although Lijbers is in the country illegally, his child is an American citizen. “He wants this over with as fast as possible. I don’t want to say, you know, that he’s scared or anything like that. But like, he definitely does not want to be in ICE custody. We are very much against ICE in general. We’re for open borders. Like, no Boogaloo Boi voted for Trump, at least not this time around. Though, I can't speak for the last time.”If convicted, Lijbers faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, plus deportation back to the Netherlands.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Contempt hearing sought against Joe Arpaio’s successor

    Paul Penzone took office four years ago as metro Phoenix's new sheriff promising to turn the page on the problems created by his headline-grabbing predecessor, Joe Arpaio — ousted in part after he was found in contempt of court for disobeying a judge's order in a racial profiling case. Now Penzone faces calls for a contempt hearing in the same profiling lawsuit, this time for not complying with a court-ordered overhaul of his agency's much-criticized internal affairs operation, which has a backlog of 2,000 cases. Civil rights lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice asked a judge in a court filing Wednesday to hold a contempt hearing for Penzone, arguing he is out of compliance with a requirement that internal investigations be completed within 60 or 85 days, depending upon which operation within the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office handles the cases.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Schooled After Election Brag: 'You Ran Unopposed'

    The far-right member of Congress justified her widely panned actions as a voter mandate.

  • Only 11 percent of Republicans view the pandemic as the country's most pressing issue, poll finds

    On the date marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever before are optimistic about the light at the end of the coronavirus-induced tunnel. In a CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday, 77 percent of American adults said they believe the "worst" of the pandemic is in the past, while 19 percent said the worst is yet to come. The poll showed only 11 percent of Republicans believe the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue facing the country today, with 32 percent and 29 percent of the GOP saying the top issues were U.S. political divisions and the economy, respectively. Half of Democratic respondents felt the pandemic was the country's top issue. The poll, which was released just hours before President Biden is set to address the nation to commemorate the one-year pandemic anniversary, showed that 67 percent of adults have some or a lot of confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country out of the pandemic, while 30 percent indicated they had no real confidence in Biden to do so. Also in the poll, 59 percent of non-vaccinated respondents said they would try to get a shot, while 36 percent said they would forgo a vaccine. The latter number is up 6 percent from January, when 30 percent said they would not try and get a vaccine, but down from October when 45 percent indicated they would not seek out a shot should one become available. SSRS conducted the CNN poll via telephone from March 3-8 among a sample of 1,009 respondents. The poll has a margin of sampling error of ± 3.6 points. Read the full findings here. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • US Lawmakers Make Third Attempt to Bring Legal Clarity to Cryptocurrencies

    Rep. Warren Davidson said the window of opportunity for the U.S. to lead the world on blockchain technology is "closing."

  • Kate Middleton Looks Ready for Spring in a Pink Coat and Flared Trousers

    This marks the first in-person royal appearance from the Duchess of Cambridge following the Sussexes' Oprah interview.

  • 2 robbery suspects shot to death by victim, deputies say

    Investigators say two men tried to rob a 19-year-old driver when he shot them both.

  • Only 32 student-loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 borrowers have ever had their loans fully canceled, a new report said.