‘Federal marshal’ demanded to inspect Walgreens cash registers. Turns out he was an impostor

A man is accused of impersonating a federal marshal in Cobb County.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Nelson told a Walgreens manager in Kennesaw that he needed to inspect the store and demanded to see the cash registers.

The manager did the right thing and called police instead. Nelson is charged with impersonating an officer which is a felony. Investigators believe mental health played a role in Nelson’s behavior.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that over the past year and a half, police have investigated several cases involving alleged fake officers.

In November, a man’s SUV looked similar to a police cruiser. Police say he had blue lights, K9 unit stickers and a license plate with the word sheriff on his SUV.

In September, police say a man told them he was a military police officer and had handcuffs and a badge.

“We found out he’s actually stolen that badge from a military police officer who worked in the recruiting station,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk, Public Information Officer for the Cobb County Police Department.

Earlier this year, police say a woman was caught on a homeowner’s security camera posing as a GBI agent.

After that, a man was arrested in Marietta and accused of telling police he was a NYPD officer.

In the summer of 2022, Acworth police say a man had drivers yield to his car, as he drove around in a retired police car, wearing a very real-looking police uniform.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady says his team has four active officer impersonation cases on judges’ calendars.

The office released this statement about what people should do when they are approached by someone who doesn’t seem to be a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Broady says if you suspect an impersonator pulled you over, call 911, slow down and drive to a well-lit location with your hazard lights on. Dispatchers can confirm for you if the person is actually an officer.

“Driving to a location with known video surveillance will, in most cases, deter further aggression by impersonators,” Broady explained.

