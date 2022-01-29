Federal marshals arrest man in Hampton 7-Eleven parking lot shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force has arrested a man wanted on charges of shooting and critically wounding a man in Hampton in late December.

A man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was shot during an altercation just before midnight on Dec. 30 at a 7-Eleven parking lot in the 900 block of North King Street, near the intersection with Rip Rap Road.

While the man is still hospitalized with significant injuries, Hampton police said Friday that a U.S. Marshals Task Force tracked the alleged shooter down in Newport News.

Jimmie Tyrell Whitehead, 19, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious wounding and two gun charges. He’s being held at the Hampton City Jail.

