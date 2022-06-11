Federal marshals nab Subway robber in Joplin

Jun. 11—Federal marshals Thursday night arrested a suspect sought in Tuesday morning's robbery of the Subway restaurant at Stone's Corner Plaza in Airport Drive.

Taylor L. Yahola, 24, of Oklahoma City, had been identified as a suspect in the robbery following the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit and recovery of a stolen Chrysler 300 matching the description of the car used by the armed man who held up the restaurant and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said in a news release robbery charges were being sought Friday on Yahola through the state prosecutor's office.

The Chrysler 300 had been reported stolen in Oklahoma prior to the robbery. Capt. Derek Walrod said Wednesday that Oklahoma authorities had recovered evidence in the vehicle linking it to the robbery.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.