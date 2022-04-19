🌱 Federal Mask Mandate Struck Down + COVID-19 Funds Being Spent

Helen Eckhard
·3 min read

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

A shower and thunderstorm. High: 54 Low: 52.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in St. Louis. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top three stories in St. Louis today:

  1. The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working on a way to reduce flooding in University City and Overland. After major flooding during rainy seasons in recent years, professionals are seeking a solution. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study will be released in April 2023. The Sewer District is planning on spending $4.7 billion over the next two years to handle the issue. Learn more at the link. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis)

  2. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen unanimously passed a bill on Monday which appropriated $67 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will be spent in conjunction with $83 million at the county level to improve street lights, replace ambulances, and replace the roofs of recreation centers. The city still has $108 million left to appropriate in ARPA funds. (Leader Publications)

  3. The federal mask mandate for airplanes and other public transit was struck down on Monday. After the decision, Lambert International Airport announced that they will no longer require masks in the airport. The airport says that passengers should check with their airline and destination to be sure they know the requirements. (WSIL TV)


From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you in part by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. Getting some spring cleaning tasks done? Why not refresh your home's security, too. Secure windows, doors, and more with up to $80 off on select Alarm Pro Kits. Don’t wait, offers end 5/1 at 9 p.m. PST.

Today in St. Louis:

  • Get Your Cannabis Card from Home Online (10:00 AM)

  • sPark Opportunities: Opportunities in the West- Fur Traders, Pioneers and Gold Miners at Gateway Arch National Park (2:15 PM)

From my notebook:

  • Saint Louis Zoo posted an adorable video of their new baby monkey! Ficus the guereza colobus monkey can be seen on the video at the Primate House. (Facebook)

  • City Museum, St Louis, MO is having open interviews on Mondays and Thursdays 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. They invite you to stop by and apply! (Facebook)

  • St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is hosting screenings of Star Wars - Episode VI: Return of the Jedi! Tickets for the May 12-15 shows are available now. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the St. Louis Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

  • Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

  • Get your local business listed in front of readers

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. I'll see you around!

Helen Eckhard

About me: Helen Eckhard is a marketing assistant at Lightning Media Partners. She is a self-professed logophile who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library science. Outside of work, you can find Helen constructing crossword puzzles, knitting, or devising increasingly crafty ways to kill off characters in her mystery novels.

This article originally appeared on the St. Louis Patch

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Sharing Survival Tips That Are Not Only False, But Could Get You Killed

    Running in a zigzag to outrun an alligator is a myth.View Entire Post ›

  • Watch what happens when a great white shark circles a fishing boat in the Florida Keys

    Great whites in the Florida Keys can be a rare sight. The large migratory predators prefer cooler water and are just passing through when they’re spotted in South Florida.

  • Tribal officials applaud plan to change derogatory names for 28 places in Wisconsin, calling the move 'long overdue.'

    The federal government plans to change the derogatory names of places in Wisconsin, but some question why it took so long.

  • Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

    The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far south as Central California. On Monday, precipitation was spottier with just some light rain showers and snow showers in the mountains. While precipitation is expected to increase along the coasts of Washi

  • Snake season is here: What to do and not do if you spot one

    Spring is snake season in Georgia.

  • Brooklyn native turns single-use plastic bags into reusable totes

    Each luxury tote is made with 98 single-use plastic bags.

  • This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

    Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records. Nestled between the United States-Canada border and the North Dakota capital of Bismarck, the city of Minot, North Dakota, is home to approximately 48,000 people. This past week, folks in Minot experienced weather that may have felt more typical of January than mid-April. An astonishing 4 feet of snow fell there -- all inside

  • Why were high-altitude jets over SLO County so loud on this one day in April?

    John Lindsey has the answer to a reader’s question.

  • Oregon tribe opposes water release for farmers

    A Native American tribe in Oregon said Tuesday it is assessing its legal options after learning the U.S. government plans to release water from a federally operated reservoir to downstream farmers along the Oregon-California border amid a historic drought. This summer's water allocation plan, released by the Bureau of Reclamation last week, will send about 50,000 acre-feet of water to farmers in the Klamath Reclamation Project — less than 15% of what they would get in a normal year. An acre-foot is the amount needed to cover one acre of land with water one foot deep.

  • India experiences its hottest March in 122 years

    The heat this summer has already become unbearable in many parts of India. “It’s become impossible to work after 10 o’clock in the morning,” said Sunil Das, a rickshaw puller in Noida on the outskirts of Delhi, which saw unprecedented heatwaves in March, a month before the weather bureau officially recognises the hot season. The searing heat has forced outdoor workers like Das to change their working hours.

  • What are the chances of a major earthquake hitting St. Louis and the metro-east?

    Here’s what you need to know about the earthquake threat in the Midwest.

  • California leads effort to let rivers roam, lower flood risk

    Between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures in the heart of California’s farm country sits a property being redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees restricted the flow of rivers that weave across the landscape. The 2,100 acres (1,100 hectares) at the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers in the state’s Central Valley are being reverted to a floodplain. The Dos Rios Ranch Preserve is California’s largest single floodplain restoration project, part of the nation’s broadest effort to rethink how rivers flow as climate change alters the environment.

  • Jaguars could return to the US Southwest – but only if they have pathways to move north

    A jaguar in Brazil's Patanal region. Sergio Pitamitz /VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesJaguars are the only species of big cat found on the American continent. They range as far south as Argentina, and once roamed as far north as the Grand Canyon in the U.S. Today the northernmost breeding population is in the northwest Mexican state of Sonora, just south of the border with Arizona. In the Americas, the jaguar has long been an icon and symbol of power and connection to the spiritual

  • Cape Coral police help remove 10-foot alligator from residential area on Easter morning

    Alligator sightings are common during the reptiles' mating season, which is underway now in Southwest Florida.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Iraq 'green belt' left to wilt in faltering climate fight

    It was meant to be a lush barrier against the ever-growing desert and its sandstorms. Yet 16 years after it was first planned, a "green belt" of tens of thousands of trees around the Shiite holy city of Karbala, in Iraq, lies neglected - as Iraq battles with a worsening climate crisis to which it is highly vulnerable.

  • This company makes vodka out of thin air to save the planet

    It's a story as old as time: Pull CO2 out of the air, wave your magic chemistry stick at it and bottle it as vodka and perfume. The planet wins carbon sequestration points, and you can stumble home at the end of a night reeking of self-congratulatory smugness and anyone who kisses you that night can taste how much you care about the environment. The Air Company sells vodka, hand sanitizer and eau de parfum, and just raised a Series A to double down on its commitment to the planet.

  • Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

    A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas. April has been a busy month not only in terms of severe thunderstorms but wintry conditions as well. The clash of winter

  • Grace Warrior Twins with Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Beloved Cockatoo: 'Family Forever'

    Bindi Irwin shared photos of her 1-year-old daughter Grace posing with the family bird, similar to throwback photos of herself and late father Steve Irwin

  • New York Solidifies $4.5 Billion Hydropower Plans, Impacting Over 1 Million Residents

    The Big Apple took a big step toward lowering its carbon footprint last week when regulators gave the go-ahead to a $4.5 billion transmission line that will deliver Canadian hydropower to New York...