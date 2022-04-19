🌱 Federal Mask Mandate Struck Down + COVID-19 Funds Being Spent

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working on a way to reduce flooding in University City and Overland. After major flooding during rainy seasons in recent years, professionals are seeking a solution. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study will be released in April 2023. The Sewer District is planning on spending $4.7 billion over the next two years to handle the issue. Learn more at the link. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis) The St. Louis Board of Aldermen unanimously passed a bill on Monday which appropriated $67 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will be spent in conjunction with $83 million at the county level to improve street lights, replace ambulances, and replace the roofs of recreation centers. The city still has $108 million left to appropriate in ARPA funds. (Leader Publications) The federal mask mandate for airplanes and other public transit was struck down on Monday. After the decision, Lambert International Airport announced that they will no longer require masks in the airport. The airport says that passengers should check with their airline and destination to be sure they know the requirements. (WSIL TV)





Saint Louis Zoo posted an adorable video of their new baby monkey! Ficus the guereza colobus monkey can be seen on the video at the Primate House. (Facebook)

City Museum, St Louis, MO is having open interviews on Mondays and Thursdays 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. They invite you to stop by and apply! (Facebook)

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is hosting screenings of Star Wars - Episode VI: Return of the Jedi! Tickets for the May 12-15 shows are available now. (Facebook)

