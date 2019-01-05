Is Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited’s (NSE:FMGOETZE) 13% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry?

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We’ll use ROE to examine Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited (NSE:FMGOETZE), by way of a worked example.

Over the last twelve months Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has recorded a ROE of 13%. That means that for every ₹1 worth of shareholders’ equity, it generated ₹0.13 in profit.

See our latest analysis for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)

How Do I Calculate ROE?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Federal-Mogul Goetze (India):

13% = 883.185 ÷ ₹7.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Most readers would understand what net profit is, but it’s worth explaining the concept of shareholders’ equity. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. You can calculate shareholders’ equity by subtracting the company’s total liabilities from its total assets.

What Does ROE Signify?

Return on Equity measures a company’s profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The ‘return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. Clearly, then, one can use ROE to compare different companies.

Does Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Have A Good Return On Equity?

By comparing a company’s ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has an ROE that is fairly close to the average for the Auto Components industry (14%).

NSEI:FMGOETZE Last Perf January 5th 19 More

That’s neither particularly good, nor bad. ROE doesn’t tell us if the share price is low, but it can inform us to the nature of the business. For those looking for a bargain, other factors may be more important. If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Virtually all companies need money to invest in the business, to grow profits. That cash can come from issuing shares, retained earnings, or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)’s Debt And Its 13% ROE

While Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) does have a tiny amount of debt, with debt to equity of just 0.032, we think the use of debt is very modest. I’m not impressed with its ROE, but the debt levels are not too high, indicating the business has decent prospects. Conservative use of debt to boost returns is usually a good move for shareholders, though it does leave the company more exposed to interest rate rises.

The Key Takeaway

Return on equity is one way we can compare the business quality of different companies. In my book the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.