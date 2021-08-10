Federal murder trial begins for Kentucky man pardoned by Bevin in the same case

A Kentucky man pardoned on a state homicide conviction but now facing a federal murder charge killed a Knox County drug dealer while trying to rob him of pain pills and money, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday.

Patrick Baker targeted the drug dealer because he thought the man wouldn’t be able to report the robbery, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed said during her opening argument in Baker’s trial.

“What are they going to do, call the law? They’re dope dealers,” Baker told an accomplice, Reed said.

Defense Attorney Steve Romines, however, told jurors Baker did not kill the drug dealer. Another man committed the murder and blamed it on Baker, Romines said.

Baker, 43, went on trial this week on a charge that he killed Donald Mills in a 2014 home invasion.

Attorneys chose a jury Monday and opening arguments started Tuesday.

A state jury convicted Baker in 2017 of reckless homicide in Mills’ death, and a judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

In December 2019, however, then-Gov. Matt Bevin commuted Baker’s sentence and pardoned him. The decision has been controversial because members of Baker’s family held a political fundraiser for Bevin in 2018, raising $21,500.

The woman dating Baker at that time later told the authorities she believed the fundraiser played a crucial role in getting Baker out of prison, but Bevin has adamantly denied the event had anything to do with the pardon.

A federal grand jury indicted Baker in May.

Baker’s pardon won’t be an issue in federal court. U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom said evidence about the pardon is not admissible.

An attorney for Baker argued at one hearing that the federal case violates the ban on trying someone twice for the same crime, but federal authorities said the charge Baker faces now is not the same one as in state court.

The federal charge includes an allegation that Baker shot and killed Mills as part of a drug crime. That was not an element of the charge in state court.

Story continues

A judge allowed the federal charge to stand.

Attorneys for Baker intend to try to show that witnesses against Baker have made inconsistent statements and have argued in court documents that police ignored “substantial evidence” that someone else shot Mills and directed witnesses to implicate Baker.

Defense attorneys also said in court documents that Baker has been a target of selective prosecution, but Boom also barred them from arguing that to the jury.

Baker could face up to life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors decided against seeking the death penalty for him if he is convicted.