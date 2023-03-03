A federal murder trial has begun nearly 7 years after a Norfolk woman was shot and killed while taking out the trash

Lillian “Resa” Bond stopped to ask her neighbor if he could help with her flower beds on a nice spring morning in April 2016.

Jovon Blowe, 46, told jurors during testimony Thursday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk that after they spoke on his porch, Bond started wheeling her trash can to the curb outside her house in the Ingleside neighborhood, where she’d lived all her life.

As she reached the end of her driveway, a black and gray Lexus sedan with North Carolina license plates — one Blowe said he’d seen drive by a few minutes earlier — drove past again. Next, Blowe saw a man with a gun get out the passenger side.

Blowe told jurors he heard several shots and started to run. Once inside his house, he called 911, then headed back outside to check on his neighbor.

“I had Resa’s hand and I was telling her to hang on,” Blowe testified.

Bond, 59, who had worked as a custodian and housekeeping supervisor at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for 20 years, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blowe was one of several witnesses called to testify Thursday during the first day of trial for four North Carolina men accused of having a role in Bond’s shooting.

Two of the men — Kalub Shipman and Nelson Evans — are charged with carrying out her murder. The other two — Jaquate Simpson and Landis Jackson — are accused of hiring them to do it, as well as running a multimillion-dollar drug trafficking ring based in Greensboro that was supplied by a Mexican drug cartel.

The trial is expected to last about a month and will include dozens of witnesses. The case was investigated by Norfolk police, the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Charges weren’t filed until October 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Butler told jurors during opening statements that Simpson was angry with Bond’s nephew, Brandon Williams, because he owed Simpson about $80,000 for two kilograms of cocaine. Williams was living with Bond at her home in the 800 block of Trice Terrace.

Story continues

Simpson offered Shipman $10,000 “a head” to kill anyone who came out of the home. Shipman then asked Evans to help with the job, Butler said.

“They wanted to send a message,” Butler told jurors. “A message to her nephew, Brandon Williams, who had crossed a line and had failed to pay a drug debt to some very powerful drug dealers.”

Norfolk police Sgt. Latoya Mitchell testified that footage from the Downtown Tunnel for the hour before the shooting and the hour after that showed a black and grey Lexus with North Carolina plates coming into Norfolk and later leaving the city around the time of the shooting.

Police later learned the car belonged to a woman from Greensboro, Mitchell said. Butler told jurors in his opening statements the woman was Evans’ girlfriend at the time. An attorney representing a woman affiliated with Simpson later contacted Norfolk police and said she had information about the case, Mitchell testified.

Police also obtained footage from a light-rail station near Bond’s home that showed a black and gray Lexus drive by 12 minutes before Bond was shot. The car is seen again, driving in the opposite direction, three minutes after the shooting. The video was played for jurors Thursday.

Jurors also saw surveillance footage from a Portsmouth gas station and convenience store that shows the same Lexus stopping to get gas 26 minutes before the shooting and one of the men going into the store.

Many of the witnesses prosecutors plan to call are serving prison sentences or are awaiting trial on criminal charges, Butler told jurors, and are hoping to get favorable treatment as a result of their testimony.

Defense attorneys for the four men said the witnesses, some of whom are members of gangs and drug cartels, can’t be trusted because they’re just trying to earn favor with prosecutors. Attorneys for Evans and Shipman also argued that their clients don’t match the description of the men involved in the shooting.

Evans, who prosecutors allege fired the fatal shots, is 6-foot-6 , his attorney said. Blowe described the gunman as being 5-10.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com