Federal narcotic-related charges filed against Harnett residents

Jun. 29—LILLINGTON — Four Harnett County residents are facing federal charges after an investigation involving multiple agencies resulted in the seizure of drugs, jewelry, a car and $218,625 in cash, according to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Those arrested are Ronald Anderson and Eric Dearborn, both of Spring Lake, and Lillington residents Camilla Littlefield and Josh Page, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The arrests are the result of a months-long investigation involving the Sheriff's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Probation and Parole, and two federal agencies — the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The agencies joined forces to look into the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in Harnett County, the release said.

Search warrants executed during the investigation led to the seizure of more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, four pounds of heroin and 28 pounds of cocaine, according to the release.

In addition to the cash, investigators recovered jewelry valued at $63,800 and a 2019 Corvette valued at $50,100, the release said.

Anderson and Littlefield are charged with multiple counts of possessing with intent to distribute and distribution of between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine. Dearborn and Page are charged with conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine and a controlled substance.

Additional charges are expected, the Sheriff's Office release said.