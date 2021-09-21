Federal officer arrested carrying gun at ‘Justice for J6’ rally won’t be charged but officials won’t say why

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
Riot police make a targeted arrest at the
Riot police make a targeted arrest at the

A US Customs and Border Protection officer will escape prosecution despite carrying a firearm during the “Justice for J6” rally at the US Capitol, where it is illegal for federal law enforcement to carry guns if not acting in an official capacity.

A spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Washington said they were “not moving forward with charges” against the unidentified 27-year-old New Jersey man, according to the Associated Press.

The spokesman did not provide any further information as to why they were not charging the suspect, despite two law enforcement officials speaking on condition of anonymity saying that he was not at the rally in any official capacity.

While the “Law Enforcement Officers’ Safety Act” exempts active and retired officers from local and State prohibitions on carrying concealed firearms while off duty, it does not apply within the US Capitol Grounds.

The US Capitol Police says agents face arrest, fines, and imprisonment if bringing a weapon to the grounds while not performing official duties. Any law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity needs to contact the Capitol Police to determine if they can carry a firearm under “established criteria”.

US Capitol Police confirmed in a tweet that the man was charged with “unlawful activities” under 40 U.S. Code § 5104 for possessing a gun, but did not mention that he showed a badge or any law enforcement credentials during the arrest.

“It is not clear why the man was at the demonstration,” the tweet on Saturday said.

The arrest was captured on video by reporter Ford Fischer, who said the man was not disarmed or handcuffed when extracted from the event.

In the video, the man, whose face is mostly covered with a mask and sunglasses, is asked “are you undercover”?

He appears to make a slight head movement in one direction before pausing slightly, shaking his head, and replying “I’m just here” before directing them to the location of the concealed gun.

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general was also notified of his arrest, while US Customs and Border Protection AP the agency was are of the arrest and was “fully cooperating with the investigation”.

“CBP stresses honour and integrity in every aspect of our mission and expects officers to adhere to the oath they take to uphold the laws of this country,” the statement said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Halsey's Face Tells a Gothic Love Story in New IICHLIWP Behind-the-Scenes Beauty Photos

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) Blood and pearls took centerstage in Halsey's latest Instagram post, and we're tempted to re-create some of their makeup looks this Halloween. To accompany the release of her fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey released an IMAX film that added a haunting visual component to grunge-inspired punk rock album.

  • Belle Isle officer resigns after DUI arrest, police chief says

    A Belle Isle Police Department officer resigned Monday after he was arrested for driving under the influence in Volusia County, according to Chief Laura Houston. Ivar Ruiz, 33, was arrested around 3:00 a.m. near DeLand, taken to Volusia County jail and released on a $1,500 bond, online records show. The arrest report was not immediately available. “I am very disappointed to learn of this ...

  • Need a car seat? Need help installing one? You can get both free in Raleigh. Here’s how

    State officials are recognizing Child Passenger Safety Week Monday at an event that gives away free car seats and helps parents and guardians install them correctly.

  • Melbourne construction sites shut down after anti-vaccine mandate protest

    Australian authorities shut down construction sites in Melbourne for two weeks from Tuesday after an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city turned violent and COVID-19 infections in the state of Victoria surged. Victoria police said "several people" have been arrested after specialist units and crowd control equipment were deployed. The forced closures of construction sites will worsen the country's economic activity with some economists predicting the extended lockdowns may push Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.45 trillion) economy into a second recession in as many years.

  • These Children Are U.S. Citizens. They Need Help, But They Can't Get the Child Tax Credit

    Experts hope that the expanded child tax credit could help more families access social programs

  • Eric Trump mocked for complaining his family are getting subpoena after subpoena

    Son of former president claims ‘Democrats weaponize absolutely everything they can to use against their political opponents’

  • 'Great British Baking Show' contestants share what it's really like to compete on the series

    Former bakers Ali Imdad, Tom Hetherington, Stacey Hart, Antony Amourdoux, and Rav Bansal spoke with Insider about their experience on the UK series.

  • Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas. The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition U.S. authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • This Was Van-Lifer Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message

    YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message

  • Police say they're investigating an unconfirmed picture of a man who looks a 'heck' of a lot like Brian Laundrie

    Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of the missing 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, has also been missing as of Tuesday, his lawyer said.

  • Michigan rep to fellow lawmaker: I hope 'your car explodes'

    A Michigan lawmaker told another lawmaker that he hoped her “car explodes on the way in,” according to text messages filed in court to support a request for a personal protection order. Marino, a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian, an Oakland County Democrat, had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago. Manoogian, 29, obtained a protection order last week from a judge, a few days after Marino, 32, was removed from House committees for alleged abuse. State police are investigating.

  • Body thought to be Gabby Petito's was found near where a family of YouTubers tipped off authorities after seeing her van by chance

    YouTubers Red White &Bethune noticed a van that looked like Gabby Petito's when in in Grand Teton National Park in August.

  • Texas bow hunter killed when fellow hunter shoots him with rifle, Colorado cops say

    It reportedly took a search party 10 hours to find the man’s body.

  • Close-ups of footage said to show Gabby Petito's van near where a body was found appear to show the rear door closing

    A YouTubing family said it caught footage of Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as the family approached.

  • Man arrested in brutal California attacks, rape on trail

    A pilot has been arrested in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in bushes off of a running trail, prosecutors announced Monday. Prosecutors said he raped one victim and tried to sexually assault the other two women in Aliso Viejo, a city about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials believe there may be other victims in the U.S. and abroad because of his job as an international commercial cargo pilot, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday during a news briefing to announce the arrest.

  • FBI says fortune seized in Beverly Hills raid was criminals' loot. Owners say: Where's the proof?

    The FBI's attempt to confiscate tens of millions of dollars from Beverly Hills safe deposit boxes draws resistance and charges of government misconduct.

  • Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

    Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday. Investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit said in a statement that they would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm. The victims' bodies were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

  • The FBI searched the home of Brian Laundrie's parents as authorities declared the house a crime scene

    The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.

  • Father-to-be accused of shooting 3 at Pennsylvania baby shower

    A father-to-be is being accused of shooting three guests at his baby shower Saturday after a fight over taking out […] The post Father-to-be accused of shooting 3 at Pennsylvania baby shower appeared first on TheGrio.