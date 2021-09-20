Federal officer arrested at 'Justice for J6' rally won't face charges

A federal law enforcement officer arrested at the "Justice for J6" rally in front of the Capitol on Sunday will not face any charges.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, identified as a 27-year-old man from New Jersey by the Associated Press, was searched by Capitol Police after demonstrators said they saw him with a handgun. He was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm on the Capitol grounds.

But prosecutors are “not moving forward with charges,” according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney Office in Washington.

The report by the Associated Press cited two law enforcement officials who said the officer was not on duty or in any official capacity at the rally, and it said the Homeland Security Department inspector general had been notified of the matter.

Customs and Border Protection said it is reviewing the matter "to determine whether an internal investigation will be initiated.

“CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission and expects officers to adhere to the oath they take to uphold the laws of this country,” CBP added in a statement about the incident.

Saturday's event was put to support "non-violent" defendants charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot who are still imprisoned and awaiting trial, according to a press release from the event's organizer, Matt Braynard of Look Ahead America.

Braynard called on demonstrators to respect law enforcement during his speech, Saturday, which had several law enforcement personnel present.

“There are uniformed officers here whom I demand you respect, you're kind to, you're respectful to, and you're obedient to,” Braynard told the crowd, which was estimated to be in the hundreds. “They're here to keep us safe, and we're counting on them to do that, and we know that they will."

