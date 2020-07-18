'Secret police force': Feds reportedly pull Portland protesters into unmarked vehicles, stirring outrage

Federal law enforcement officers have used unmarked vehicles to detain protesters in Portland, according to news reports and at least one protester who spoke to USA TODAY.

Videos shared online show officers driving up to people, detaining them without explanation, then driving off, Oregon Public Broadcasting first reported. The ACLU filed a lawsuit Friday evening to try and end what it called "lawlessness" on the streets of Portland.

The lawsuit — the first of several that the ACLU said is to be filed against the Trump administration in Portland — seeks to block the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies from attacking journalists and legal observers at protests.

"Federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking protesters demonstrating against police brutality," the ACLU said in a tweet. "This is not law and order. This is lawlessness — and it must be stopped."

BREAKING: The @ACLU_OR is taking federal authorities in Portland, Oregon, to court.



This is a fight to save our democracy. These federal agents must be stopped and removed from the city.



— ACLU (@ACLU) July 17, 2020

Conner O’Shea, 30, a Portland resident who’s been attending protests for almost two months, told USA Today that early Thursday morning, around 2 a.m. he and a friend had left protests downtown and were walking back to their car when they were suddenly pursued by men who they believed to be federal agents.

O’Shea said after being warned by other protesters that federal agents were driving around in unmarked vans "snatching people," a van pulled over to the side walk and “four of five dudes in camo jump out and start charging at us.”

Both O'Shea and his friend ran in opposite directions. O’Shea did not see any sort of identifying markers on the men — badges or numbers or words on their camouflage uniforms. O’Shea managed to get away, and was later picked up by another friend and driven back home. But his friend Mark Pettibone, 29, has told media he was arrested and booked by federal agents, a story O’Shea confirmed.

“Nothing so far has been as scary as this,” O’Shea said. “Even with cars speeding around protesters (during marches), nothing has come close to how terrified I was the other night.

Pettibone told the Washington Post that officers placed him in a holding cell in a federal courthouse, where he was read his Miranda rights. After Pettibone, who did not respond to calls from USA TODAY, declined to answer questions, he was released, he told the Post.

In a statement Friday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that it detained a protester but disputed accounts that it did so without reason. The agency, which did not name Pettibone, said agents had information about a person suspected of assaulting federal agents or destroying federal property.

"Once CBP agents approached the suspect, a large and violent mob moved towards their location. For everyone's safety, CBP agents quickly moved the suspect to a safer location for further questioning," the department said, adding that agents identified themselves and were wearing the agency's insignia.

The statement did not address the use of unmarked vans.

Protests in Oregon's largest city following the police killing of George Floyd have continued for 47 days. The Trump administration has sent federal officers from multiple agencies to the city, and tensions escalated after an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired a less-lethal round at a protester’s head on July 11, critically injuring him.

The heavy federal presence has drawn criticisms from Democratic lawmakers, local leaders and civil rights groups. House speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that "Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped."