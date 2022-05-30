A Federal Reserve official is calling for 'several' more rate hikes to combat ballooning inflation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carter Johnson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christopher Waller
    Economist (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)
Christopher Waller Fed Governor
Christopher Waller testifies before the Senate in February 2020.Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

  • A Federal Reserve governor pushed for additional 50-basis-point rate hikes in a speech Monday.

  • Christopher Waller said he supports pushing the government's benchmark rate above a 'neutral level.'

  • He said aggressive rate hikes will dampen labor demand but have a limited effect on unemployment.

Top Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller expressed support for more aggressive rate hikes from the country's central bank in an effort to tame inflation.

Waller also said he believes further rate hikes won't cause a jump in the US unemployment rate in a Monday speech at the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability in Frankfurt, Germany.

Waller, a Fed governor, said he's in favor of "several" additional half a percentage point — or 50 basis point — increases in the Federal Reserve's policy rate until he sees "inflation coming down closer to our 2 percent target."

Since January, the Fed has increased its policy rate by 75 basis points, to a target range of between 0.75% and 1%, in the face of mounting inflation.

The last time the Fed raised rates, by half a percentage point in early May, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also hinted that the central bank would likely pursue 50 basis point rate hikes at its next two meetings in June and July.

In his Monday remarks, Waller also echoed recent comments by Powell that suggest the Fed is prepared to hike rates above its "neutral" level to tamp down inflation — although Powell didn't describe it as an explicit goal of the Fed.

"By the end of this year," Waller said, "I support having the policy rate at a level above neutral so that it is reducing demand for products and labor, bringing it more in line with supply, and thus helping rein in inflation."

The central bank considers the neutral policy rate the point at which monetary policy is neither accommodative or restrictive. While the Fed hasn't offered exact guidance on where that neutral policy rate is, officials have suggested a good proxy is a long-run interest rate of roughly 2.4%.

In Waller's view, the Fed will be able to pursue such aggressive hikes without putting too much of a damper on the unemployment rate, which stood at 3.6% in April.

"The unemployment rate will increase, but only somewhat, because labor demand is still strong — just not as strong — and because when the labor market is very tight, as it is now, vacancies generate relatively few hires," Waller said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until "substantial" reduction in inflation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, underscoring tensions at the central bank about how aggressively to tighten policy as it battles to bring down high inflation. Waller's comments came ahead of a meeting on Tuesday between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Joe Biden for a discussion called by the White House on state of the American and global economy.

  • Fed's Waller supports half-point rate hikes until inflation comes down

    Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller, in a speech in Frankfurt, Germany, said he supports 50 basis point rate hikes for "several meetings," which stands in contrast to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's support for two consecutive half-point hikes, followed by reflection and a possible slowdown to quarter-point increases. "I support tightening policy by another 50 basis points for several meetings," he said. "I am not taking 50 basis-point hikes off the table until I see inflation coming down closer t

  • Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock rallies 6.8% this past week

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that...

  • Dollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up

    The U.S. dollar resumed its slide on Monday as risk appetite across markets tentatively strengthened, supported by encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace. The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major rivals - is on track for its first monthly drop in five, as the safe-haven currency loses steam after a breakneck start to the year. The dollar index is on track for a more-than 1.5% drop in May - although it remains up about 6% on the year.

  • China's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in May - Reuters poll

    China's factory activity likely contracted at a slower pace in May, a Reuters poll showed, as some virus curbs were lifted in key manufacturing hubs.The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to rise to 48.6 in May from 47.4 in April, marking the third straight month of contraction, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters on Monday. A reading below 50 indicates contraction from the previous month, above 50 expansion. The commercial hub of Shanghai, located at the heart of manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, is taking gradual steps towards ending a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1.

  • Why Gabe Kapler supported sending Joey Bart home on game-ending play vs. Reds

    Joey Bart was out be a considerable margin to end Saturday's game in Cincinnati, and Gabe Kapler had no issue with the aggressive baserunning.

  • Sorry Bulldogs fans, but there will be no beer sales this year at Sanford Stadium

    Beer and wine have been for sale at football games since 2019 in some club areas that require pricey donations to the athletic program.

  • Airline fires pilot after he was suspected to have fallen asleep while flying a plane, triggering a terror alert during a 10-minute communications blackout

    French authorities had alerted two fighter jets to prepare to fly next to the ITA Airlines aircraft to see what was happening in the cockpit, Repubblica reported.

  • Bonds Rally Everywhere in May With Bulls Saying Selloff Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds in almost every corner of the $63 trillion global debt market are bouncing back as investors begin to see value once again in fixed-income assets. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearGlobal inve

  • EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

    European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary. The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. EU Council President Charles Michel said the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets were positive in a very quiet trading session on Monday, as the Americans were celebrating Memorial Day. Because of this, I would not read too much into the candlestick, except for the fact that it’s positive yet again.

  • EU resolves impasse over Russia oil import embargo

    European Union leaders said they had agreed on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, resolving an impasse over the bloc's toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago. Diplomats said the agreement would clear the way for other elements of a sixth package of EU sanctions on Russia to take effect, including cutting Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT messaging system. "Agreement to ban export of Russian oil to the EU," said European Council President Charles Michel in a tweet at the end of the first day of a two-day summit of the bloc's 27 leaders.

  • Colonel from the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defence killed in Ukraine

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 14:38 Colonel Vladimir Ivanov, a member of the Russian Defene Ministry's press service, was killed in fighting in Ukraine, investigators say. The information has been confirmed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Memorial Day Produces a Quiet Futures Market

    The futures markets were somewhat quiet during limited trading on Memorial Day, as one would anticipate. However, from a technical analysis standpoint, there are some things going on in the S&P 500 market.

  • Bidens visit memorial to school shooting victims in Uvalde, Texas

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay respects to the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at the memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

  • Trump Added More to the National Debt Than Obama and Bush

    Photo Illustration by Luis G Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s final tab is in. Legislation and executive actions signed by former President Trump added $7.8 trillion in ten-year budget deficits. When accounting for non-legislative budget savings, the total projected budget deficits expanded by $3.9 trillion over the decade.These figures appear in my new report, “Trump’s Fiscal Legacy: A Comprehensive Overview of Spending, Taxes, and Deficits” which analyzes Congressional Budget Office

  • Ranking the five Democrats most likely to win party nod if Biden doesn’t run

    Whether President Biden will seek reelection next year is one of the most discussed topics inside and outside the Beltway. Biden has said he plans to run for a second term, privately telling former President Obama and other Democrats of his intentions. The president’s allies say he is still the only one who can defeat…

  • Russians fired on Sumy region with artillery shells filled with flechettes

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 30 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Russian military fired on the border area of Sumy Oblast with artillery shells filled with flechettes. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: On the morning of 30 May, the aggressors fired three shots from the Russian village of Tyotkino [Kursk Oblast, Russia] on the border area of the Sumy region.

  • Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

    Many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession, and Suze Orman is no exception. In a recent podcast, Orman made it clear that she expects economic conditions to deteriorate later this year or early in 2023.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi, Arrested For DUI In California

    A representative for the House speaker's office called it a "private matter" and said she was on the East Coast when the incident occurred.