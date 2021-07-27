Federal officials sell rare Wu-Tang Clan album owned by 'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli

The lone copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album has been sold by federal officials to pay off the debts of its owner, “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for fraud and conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed the sale of the album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” in a statement Tuesday. It had been seized in 2018, when Shkreli was sentenced to prison, fined $75,000 and ordered to forfeit a total of nearly $7.4 million.

The statement did not confirm who bought the album or how much they paid.

Shkreli, 38, was convicted of crimes including lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from the funds than he was allowed and defrauding investors in Retrophin, a drug company.

He became infamous after buying the rights to a lifesaving drug in 2014 and boosting the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

Shkreli bought the album in 2015 for a reported $2 million. He tried to sell it through an online auction in 2017.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York said Tuesday that with the "sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture” in his case is complete.

Shkreli was involved in a wide slate of episodes before going to prison, including asking supporters via social media to “grab” strands of Hillary Clinton’s hair and ridiculing reporters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Martin Shkreli: Officials sell Wu-Tang album owned by Pharma bro