Federal oil lease sales delayed as Interior Dept navigates court decisions

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing
Valerie Volcovici
·2 min read

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Upcoming federal oil and gas lease sales will be delayed as the Interior Department figures out how to weigh the climate impact of those sales without using a key tool for measuring those risks, according to a court filing issued on Saturday evening.

The length of the delay was not specified, but it stems from a Feb. 11 decision by a Louisiana federal district court judge that blocked the Biden administration from using the "social cost of carbon" - an interim estimate of $50 per ton of greenhouse gases emitted - to factor the risks of climate change into federal decision-making for permitting, investment and regulatory issues.

That decision has complicated the Interior Department's efforts to comply with a separate court decision by a D.C. federal district court judge in January which invalidated the results of an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico because the department failed to properly account for the auction's climate change impact.

“Certain activities associated with its [Interior's] fossil fuel leasing and permitting programs are impacted by the February 11, 2022, injunction in Louisiana v. Biden," the Department of Justice filing said.

It said the Interior Department had been using the social cost of carbon to factor in the risk of climate change in some of the rules around new lease sales and that "delays are expected in permitting and leasing for the oil and gas programs.

The administration had been planning onshore lease sales in several states this quarter.

The Biden administration had been considering raising the royalty rate to 18.75% from 12.5% that drilling companies must pay on oil and gas leases, according to a draft notice posted last month.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy Demands Stop to 'Appeasement Policy' With Moscow, Increased Support for Ukraine

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the international community to stop its “policy of appeasement” towards Russia and to increase its support to the country, at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 19.In Zelenskyy’s main speech to the conference, he said a policy of appeasement resulted in “the annexation of Crimea” and “aggression” against Ukraine. He demanded a “shift from a policy of appeasement to ensuring security and peace guarantees.”At the conference, where he also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Zelenskyy asked the international community to “increase assistance” to Ukraine.“Strengthen our army, our economy. Invest in our state,” Zelenskyy said. "Is there another country in the world with such an army near its borders, which is still making reforms?”The president also offered Russian President Vladimir Putin a meeting in any format to discuss escalating tensions.Zelenskyy spoke on Saturday, after Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization and began ordering the evacuation of residents from Donetsk. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Storyful

  • Top 100 Banks Leading the US in 2022

    When it comes to choosing a bank, you have plenty of options. You may elect to bank with a national bank so that you can easily access your funds and get in-person customer service no matter where you...

  • The U.S. Will Increase Vaccination Support To 11 African Countries

    As the Omicron surge continues to subside in America and restrictions are being dropped, many are looking to prevent the next variant. While rich western countries have had chances at booster shots, vaccine inequality has left less well-off countries behind.

  • Why a New Iranian Nuclear Deal Still Seems Unlikely

    In Vienna, an eighth round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program continues with little cause for hope that a deal is near. The Biden Administration wants a return to the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear deal agreed to in 2015 by Iran, the Obama Administration, France, the U.K., Germany, Russia, and China. Then President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from that deal in 2018, and Biden ran for President on pledges to bring it back.

  • Western powers await Vladimir Putin’s next move

    U.S. officials say up to 50% of the 150,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine are in attack positions.

  • Going All-In: Investing vs. Gambling

    Investing and gambling both involve risk and choice—specifically, the risk of capital with hopes of future profit. But the odds are against gamblers from the start and usually increase over time, while investors can mitigate risk and usually profit in the long-term.

  • Editorial: Pat yourself on the back, California. Gerrymandering has been squashed

    Unlike other states facing lawsuits for drawing unfair political maps, California has satisfied many constituencies in our diverse state.

  • Bitcoin Falls to Below $40,000 as Wall Street in ‘Full De-Risking Mode’

    The world's largest cryptocurrency is falling on renewed worries of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

  • As pandemic wanes, inflation changes lives of Minnesotans

    For the last few months, Shirley Hatfield has bought mostly generic brand foods and has gone as far as to unplug her lamps and microwave when they are not in use. Hatfield, who is 54 and works in a middle school nurse's office in Robbinsdale, never saw herself as a big spender. But now, the constant monitoring of her spending has started to become all-consuming. "There are things I never would ...

  • COVID omicron subvariant, BA.2, detected in North Louisiana by LSU Health Shreveport

    BA.2 is not a new COVID strain, but a subvariant of omicron, which is currently the dominate strain in the United States.

  • I was team Kamila Valieva, but Russia has reduced me to a spiteful figure skating fan

    Is the 15-year-old blameless? After hearing what Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir said about their histories with drug testing, I say RIP Olympic spirit.

  • Canadian clergy rebuke Trudeau for invoking Emergencies Act, other 'tyrannical actions'

    A group of Canadian clergy sent an open letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week rebuking him for invoking the Emergencies Act to quell the Freedom Convoy and for other actions they described as “tyrannical.”

  • Carnival Cruise Line to ease mask mandate for guests from March 1

    The company said masks would be recommended but not required. "There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required," Carnival said in the statement. Carnival also said it plans to be offer more flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements.

  • David Pastrnak with a Spectacular Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

    David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 02/19/2022

  • The racism that drove lynchings 100 years ago persists today, in more subtle ways

    Michael C. Seeger of Cathedral City writes about the lessons we can learn from the 1920 murder of three innocent men.

  • ACLU sues Missouri School District for Permanent Removal of Eight Books

    The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against Missouri School District Wentzville on behalf of two minor students over the removal of books from school libraries, reported CNN. The books, as expected, were on topics of race and sexual identity.

  • Kremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz

    BERLIN (Reuters) -There are "important indications" that a Russian attack on Ukraine can be avoided through diplomacy given the Kremlin's apparent interest in negotiations on its security demands, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday. With the United States warning of an imminent invasion, Scholz told the Munich Security Conference any attack would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs". Russia denies planning an invasion.

  • Arkansas judge says he will dismiss redistricting lawsuit unless DOJ joins as plaintiff

    A federal judge in Arkansas said on Thursday he plans to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the new state House redistricting map reduces the influence of Black voters, according to reports.

  • LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: 'This isn't a real story'

    Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti dismissed criticism he received for defying his city’s indoor mask mandate multiple times at NFL games by saying that the controversy “is not a real story.”

  • Many Americans Will Be Getting Smaller Tax Refunds This Year. Here’s Why.

    Some taxpayers with children didn't know that the tax credit money they were advanced last year would be deducted from their 2021 returns filed this year.