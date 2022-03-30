Biden gets second COVID booster shot, urges Congress to approve emergency funding

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and got his second COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday after launching an online one-stop center to help Americans find up-to-date information about COVID treatments and vaccines in their area.

"It didn't hurt a bit," Biden said after receiving his second booster of the Pfizer vaccine.

Biden's decision to get the shot came just one day after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people age 50 and older are eligible for a second booster dose of the vaccine at least four months after their first.

"Because of the strategy we executed over the past year on vaccinations, testing, treatments, and more, we're now in a new moment in this pandemic," Biden said. "It does not mean that COVID-19 is over. It means a COVID-19 no longer controls our lives."

President Joe Biden receives his second COVID-19 booster shot from a member of the White House Medical Unit.

The government's new website, which can be accessed at COVID.gov, will enable Americans to access information about vaccines, tests treatments and masks at the click of a button.

The site also will include a “test-to-treat” locator that will help people access pharmacies and community health centers where they can get tested for COVID and receive treatments.

The site comes as the U.S. is entering a new phase of the pandemic, with a steep decline in the number of hospitalizations and new COVID cases. Most states and local governments have dropped their mask mandates.

In his remarks, Biden urged Congress to quickly approve $22.5 billion in emergency funding to fight the disease. Lawmakers stripped billions of dollars in pandemic funding from a government spending bill earlier this month.

As a result, the administration says, in just the past two weeks, it has had to stop reimbursing health care providers for treating uninsured patients, cancel monoclonal antibody orders and cut states’ supply, reduce orders of treatments for the immunocompromised, and pull the U.S. out of line for the purchase of future vaccine and next-generation treatment.

"Congress, we need to secure additional supply now," Biden said. "We can't wait as we find ourselves in the midst of another surge to act. It will be too late."

What is the 'test-to-treat' initiative?

In his State of the Union address earlier this month, Biden announced the “test-to-treat” initiative so that Americans can get tested and receive antiviral treatments in one place.

Since then, the administration has launched sites at more than 2,000 locations, including pharmacy-based clinics, community health centers and long-term care facilities.

Another 240 sites have been set up across veterans’ and Defense Department facilities to serve veterans, military personnel and their families.

More sites will be launched in the coming weeks, the administration said.

