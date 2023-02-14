Federal operation nets 900 arrests nationwide. See how many from Jackson area

A federal law enforcement operation conducted between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6 resulted in over 900 arrests nationwide including 84 in the Jackson area, officials announced Tuesday at the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse.

Darren LaMarca, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, said the 30-day initiative called North Star II “focused on fugitives wanted for the most serious, violent and harmful offenses including homicide, forceable sexual assault, robber and aggravated assault.”

Broken down, LaMarca said locally there were six weapons arrests, 12 homicide arrests, 14 sexual offense arrests, 16 assault arrests and four robbery arrests. Other warrants targeted non-violent crimes including embezzlement, he said.

Among those arrested was Icesarion Barnes who was discovered at a Jackson apartment complex on Jan. 19 by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Barnes was wanted by Crystal Springs Police for the murder of a 17 year old store clerk during a robbery.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Darren LaMarca was joined by local, state and federal officials Tuesday to announce results from Operation North Star II at the Thad Cochran federal courthouse in Jackson.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of nine firearms, approximately 118 kg of illegal drugs and $96,000 in cash locally.

LaMarca was joined at Tuesday’s announcement by U.S. Marshal Mark Shepherd, U.S. Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Lt. Col. Eugene Williams, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, among others.

“I stand before you in gratitude for making Jackson a safer place,” Lumumba said, praising the federal officials for their “community engagement” leading up to the operation. Effective law enforcement has to be “rooted in community trust,” the mayor said.

Sheriff Jones hailed the cooperative spirit between local and federal officials in the effort.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to address violent crime in the city of Jackson and adjoining areas,” he said.

Davis agreed, saying “We got some very dangerous individuals off the streets. I am very pleased with this partnership.”

Other areas targeted by the national operation included Albuquerque, New Mexico; Buffalo, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Oakland, California; and Puerto Rico.

Asked why Jackson was chosen, given that it is a smaller metropolitan area than most of the other cities targeted, LaMarca said Jackson has its “fair share” of violent crime per capita.

“Sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” he said.

By executing these warrants, LaMarca added, “We hope to build trust among the residents of Jackson — trust in the efforts of law enforcement to protect them from further harm by these individuals; trust that your safety does matter; and trust in the motto ‘crime doesn’t pay.’”

LaMarca closed the meeting by advising all residents, ”If you choose to commit a crime, it will catch up with you.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: U.S. Attorney announces North Star II arrests in Jackson MS