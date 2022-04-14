Federal prison employee accused of kidnapping, injuring youth in Merced, police say

A United States Penitentiary Atwater employee turned himself in to Merced police on Wednesday, following an investigation into the kidnapping of a juvenile.

Earl Stokes, 50, of Merced, was booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, child endangerment, criminal threats, assault, battery and reckless driving, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said that on March 18, a group of juveniles were walking through a neighborhood in north Merced when one of them allegedly kicked the front door of a residence. Police said the group continued walking toward the area of Davenport Park.

According to the release, Stokes learned of the alleged incident and is accused of driving his personal vehicle to the park to chase down the group of juveniles. Police said one of the juveniles stopped, after Stokes allegedly ordered them to stop or they would be shot.

Police said Stokes caused visible injuries to the juvenile when he grabbed the youth, who was on the ground. Police said Stokes ordered the juvenile into the bed of his truck, and then forcibly took the youth to the residence where the door had been kicked.

Police said Stokes was not the victim of the alleged door kicking incident and that no specific juvenile had been identified as a possible suspect.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Detective Lupian at 209-385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.