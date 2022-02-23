Federal prison inmate in Greenville faces additional sentence for assaulting guard

A prisoner at the Greenville Federal Correctional Institution pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assaulting a correctional officer in August of 2020.

At the time of the offense Dakota Holland, 26, was serving a six-year sentence for gun and drug charges stemming from the Southern District of Indiana.

Holland pleaded guilty in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois to throwing bottle of soap out of his cell door’s food slot, striking the officer in the face below the eye. The officer did not require medical treatment, according to a release from the court.

Holland was indicted in September of 2020 by a federal grand jury and faces an additional eight years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for June 16, 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Prisons. It was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney John Trippi.