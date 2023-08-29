Former federal prison officer in Lexington pleads guilty to sexually abusing an inmate

A former senior officer at a federal prison in Lexington has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of an inmate.

Gregory Barrett, who was an officer at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, “knowingly engaged in a sexual act” with an inmate identified in court documents as “B.B.,” records show. The incidents occurred multiple times between June and July in 2022, according to Barrett’s plea agreement.

Barrett pleaded guilty Friday, court records show.

“The defendant knew, based on his training and experience, that any sexual contact between FMC staff and inmates was strictly forbidden and was a federal crime,” Barrett’s plea agreement says.

In October 2022, Barrett threatened and intimidated another inmate, identified as C.M., who was a witness to the crimes, according to court documents.

Barrett told C.M. to “keep her mouth shut” and suggested retaliation if C.M. were to speak to other prison officials, according to court documents.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Tuesday that Barrett is no longer employed at the facility. FMC Lexington officials weren’t able to immediately comment Tuesday.

Joseph Bowman, Barrett’s attorney, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday morning.

Carlton S. Shier IV, the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Kentucky, signed a document charging Barrett on July 31. That document was entered into court records last week.

Barrett faces no more than 15 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a supervised release of five years to life. Barrett will be required to register as a sex offender.

FMC Lexington is a men and women’s federal facility on Leestown Road. According to its website, the prison houses a total of 1,252 inmates.