Federal prisoner pleads guilty to child porn charges

Mar. 14—MACON — A convicted felon currently serving a federal prison sentence for crimes committed in Missouri has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in Georgia, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.

Jalen Ortez Gude, 27, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Tilman "Tripp" Self. Gude faces a maximum 20 years in prison to be followed by a minimum of five years up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Gude will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on June 1. There is no parole in the federal system.

Gude was sentenced to serve 81 months in federal prison on Jan. 22, 2018, for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the Western District of Missouri. During the course of the investigation into the crimes for which he is currently imprisoned, investigators executed a search warrant on March 17, 2015 at his Hillsboro residence, recovering an iPhone and a 64GB thumb drive. The drive contained 18 photos and three videos of child pornography, including images and video that involved a minor under the age of 12.

"Prosecuting crimes against children is a top priority in the Middle District of Georgia," Leary said. "This defendant will be held accountable with additional federal prison time, without parole. I want to thank the FBI for their pursuit of justice for our most vulnerable citizens — our children."

"Each time pornographic images of innocent children are created and shared, they are victimized again," Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta said. "Our message to child predators is that we are committed and working hard to bring them to justice by getting them the toughest penalties of the law."

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the case for the government.