Federal Prisons Report Grueling Hours And Inmate Hunger Strikes Amid Shutdown

The partial federal government shutdown is now entering month two, and federal

The partial federal government shutdown is now entering month two, and federal prisons are desperately trying to hang on amid a shortage of staff and resources, it has been reported.

According to CNN, which spoke with a handful of prison employees and a union president, Congress’ month off means workers are logging double shifts, even asking maintenance and medical staffers to fill in for corrections officers.

In New York, the Metropolitan Correction Center housing some 800 detainees saw a hunger strike launched last week among certain inmates in response to family visits being cut due to low staff numbers, The New York Times reported.

While CNN noted the Bureau of Prisons has denied the strike, Eric Young, the American Federation of Government Employees’ president of the Council of Prison Locals, told the outlet it was indeed occurring.

In a plea to senators for help last Tuesday, Young wrote an open letter urging lawmakers to act to end the shutdown.

“We work in an already dangerous and stressful environment, where going to work distracted or fatigued can lead to serious injury or death,” he said, adding that employees are wondering how to pay bills as many “are being required to work mandatory overtime, and do so without pay.”

“It is a recipe for disaster because a distraction could cost you your life.”

On Friday, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) met with federal employees including two Bureau of Prisons staffers from the state’s Fort Dix prison, calling attention to those struggling to make ends meet without a paycheck.

The day before, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) also met with local prison workers, highlighting the roughly 3,000 in his state who he said “have been risking their lives each day as they continue to work without pay.”