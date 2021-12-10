Federal prosecution anticipated in cases against Matthew Alcorn

Dec. 9—A special prosecutor for the state announced in Criminal Court last week a Crossville man's local charges are being considered for prosecution in federal court with a pending indictment anticipated on Dec. 13.

Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 31, whose last known address was listed as Goldenbrook Dr., is facing a host of charges in state court and was on the deadline docket last week.

Alcorn is facing local charges of three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, five counts of felony possession of meth, two counts of felony possession of meth with intent in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, introducing contraband into a penal institution, three counts of driving while in possession of meth and three counts of driving on a revoked license.

All charges were indicted in 2021. Alcorn, represented by the Public Defender's Office, had his state cases continued to Jan. 5 at which time it will be known if federal prosecutors will take over the cases against him.

Special Prosecutor Nathan Nichols told Judge Wesley Bray last week that he had been in contact with federal prosecutors who indicated they would take over prosecution of Alcorn and anticipated an indictment as early as Dec. 13.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—James Dakota Adams, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Daniel Wayne Barnes, pled guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Bradley Dee Braziel, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Braziel and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Brandon Lee Chumney, pled guilty to probation violation of positive drug screen and agreed to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then return back on supervised probation; court costs were waived.

—Bradley Bernard Hill, pled guilty to the probation violation of absconding, agreed to serve 60 days in jail at 75% and then be returned back onto probation; a 60 day recovery program was approved.

—Jordyn Shae Howard, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Howard and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Timothy Dale Moore, two probation violation warrants, pled guilty to violations and agreed to serve 75 days in jail at 75% and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Trinity Renee Murner, pled guilty to a probation violation and accepted into the Recovery Court program.

—Carrie Nicole Rector, two probation violations, pled guilty and received two consecutive two-year sentences and is to serve the balance of her sentence with credit for 266 days already served in jail.

—Joe Levi Reagan, two probation violation warrants, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Reagan and continued to Jan. 5.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Tracey Dene Sarrica, Recovery Court application filed and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Gary Heath Selby, pled guilty to probation violations and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence.

—Ronnie Lee Schubert Jr., probation violation, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Schubert and continued to Jan. 5.

—Travis Lee Stoker, pled guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve balance of his sentence with credit for time served in jail.

—Susan Denise Stokes, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Joshua Aaron Trowbridge, pled guilty to the probation violation of absconding and agreed to serve the balance of a three-year sentence with credit for time served in jail and in recovery.

—Kimberly Sue Varney, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Varney and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Zachary Scott Walden, pled guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.

—Robert McClure Wilson, pled guilty to the probation violations of possession of a firearm and assault and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time served in jail.

Deadline docket

—Melissa Ann Baker, felony possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia, under new indictment in Putnam County, continued to Jan. 19.

—Jacob Matthew Brewer, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest, restitution is issue in resolving case and continued to April 9.

—Clifford James Farris Jr., felony possession of meth with intent, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, vandalism of up to $1,000, reckless endangerment with intent and possession of a handgun by a felon, bond hearing on $1 million bond set for Jan. 19.

—Summer Lynn Iles, three counts of felony possession of meth with intent and three probation violation warrants. Recovery Court application or Adult and Teen Challenge application filed and continued to Jan. 19.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, continued to Jan. 19.

—Jude Rod Pennington, continued to Jan. 19.

—Daniel Joseph Schultz, driving under the influence, continued to Jan. 19.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Dec. 6 at which time Shell is to return to court with an attorney.

—Samantha Rose Sherrill, four counts of felony possession of meth with intent, four counts of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule III drug with intent and simple possession, continued to Jan. 19.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to Jan. 19.

—Moneisha Denadriea Thomas, statutory rape, continued to Jan. 19.

Boundover

—Thomas Lane Cobb, two cases in boundover status, continued to Jan. 12.

