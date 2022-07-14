Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife’s safari death

A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife during an African safari and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance proceeds admitted to the killing to his longtime lover, a federal prosecutor told a jury Wednesday.

The U.S. government alleges that 67-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph killed his wife during a 2016 trip in Zambia.

Rudolph’s attorney told jurors that Bianca Rudolph’s death was accidental, and he accused prosecutors of relying on circumstantial evidence.

Rudolph and his wife were big game hunters.

If convicted, Rudolph could face life in prison or the death penalty.

The trial is in Colorado because the insurance payouts were based there.

