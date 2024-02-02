Federal prosecutor in Fresno named U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District

Kirk Sherriff, the chief of the Fresno division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District, has been appointed to serve as a U.S. District Court judge.

Sherriff was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Jan. 31 on a 54-45 vote.

Sherriff will serve in the Eastern District of California and fill an opening created by U.S. District Judge Ana de Alba’s appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

“It is clear, Mr. Sherriff is a public servant at heart. He brings to the court a deep knowledge of the expansive area served by our Fresno courthouse, given his 20-plus years as a federal prosecutor in the Fresno U.S. Attorney’s Office,“ said Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller of the Eastern District of California, in a press release.

Sherriff headed the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fresno since 2015, having previously served as chief of the White Collar Crime Unit, 2013-2015. He joined the office as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Civil Division in 2002 before moving in 2007 to the Criminal Division, where he has served since.