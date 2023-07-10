Federal prosecutor pokes hole in key Republican claim about Hunter Biden case, says he never asked for special counsel status

The Trump-appointed federal prosecutor who oversaw the Hunter Biden case said Monday he never asked for special counsel status, poking a hole in Republican claims of political interference in the sensitive probe of the presidential son.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a letter to lawmakers that a whistleblower may have misunderstood his request for permission to potentially file charges against Hunter Biden outside his Delaware jurisdiction.

“I wish to make one point clear: In this case, I have not requested special counsel designation,” Weiss wrote to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the top GOP lawmaker on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Weiss said he did consider requesting special attorney status, which allows a federal prosecutor to probe alleged crimes nationwide but has none of the powers of a special counsel.

In any case, Weiss insisted no one ever blocked him from filing charges against the presidential son anywhere.

“(I have) never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction,” Weiss said.

The letter amounts to a blow to Republicans who have claimed that Hunter Biden received favorable treatment from the feds because of his famous father.

They deride his agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and avoid jail time as a sweetheart deal. Hunter Biden was permitted to avoid prosecution on a gun charge by undergoing monitoring.

Republican lawmakers are planning hearings to publicize those explosive claims and also allegations by an IRS whistleblower that officials did not properly investigate more serious tax evasion charges against Hunter Biden.

But Weiss insists his four-year probe of Hunter Biden did not turn up enough evidence to file any other charges against him, despite GOP claims of a grandiose conspiracy involving President Joe Biden.

