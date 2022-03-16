Federal prosecutor seeks forfeiture of funds in Williams Stapleton case

Mar. 16—Agents for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico have asked a federal judge to approve the forfeiture of about $455,000 tied to the case of a former state legislator accused of multiple crimes.

FBI agents in September seized about $3 million connected to federal and state cases against Sheryl Williams Stapleton, an Albuquerque Democrat who served in the New Mexico House of Representatives and also was a longtime employee of Albuquerque Public Schools.

The investigation is focused on Williams Stapleton's relationship to the Washington, D.C.-based Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC, which provided online learning materials to the school district for years.

The recent court filing, dated March 12, asks the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque to approve the civil action to "forfeit and condemn" part of the seized federal funds related to Robotics checks that went to a nonprofit called the Ujima Foundation.

Williams Stapleton founded that group in the mid-1990s, according to the 23-page court document.

Scott Howell, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque, said he had no comment on the case.

The new filing is yet another legal procedural step in the case against Williams Stapleton, once the No. 2 Democrat in the state House.

In the summer, state investigators began looking into whether Williams Stapleton was involved in money laundering, taking illegal kickbacks, racketeering and violations of state government and ethical codes related to her jobs as a public school employee and a state lawmaker.

The case started in 2018 when a school administrator noted irregularities in a purchase order from Robotics for a teacher training product called CyberQuest. An internal district investigation found Robotics listed a post office box in Albuquerque but was not registered or licensed to do business in New Mexico.

The investigation alleges Williams Stapleton collected at least some of those checks and may have funneled them into her personal or business-related bank accounts.

State and federal investigators jumped into the investigation in 2021, and a grand jury indicted Williams Stapleton on 28 criminal counts, including 26 felonies.

The federal inquiry revolves around the federal Carl D. Perkins Vocational and Technical Education Act funds used to pay for the Robotics contract.

Williams Stapleton has denied any charges of wrongdoing. She stepped down as a legislator in July. In August, the school district fired her.

Federal agents in the fall seized more than $1.5 million from the Bank of America account for Robotics. Agents also seized more than $1 million from Bank of America accounts tied to those businesses and foundations linked to Williams Stapleton, plus a 2017 Volvo.

Federal agents also took $452,419.56 being held in the 2nd Judicial District Court related to state charges against the former lawmaker — funds the U.S. Attorney's Office now wants. That agency also wants the Volvo, which was partially paid for by Williams Stapleton with Ujima Foundation funds.

As with previous court documents tied to the case, the March 1 filing includes information about Joseph F. Johnson, the owner and director of Robotics, who told investigators he has known Williams Stapleton for 30 to 40 years.

Johnson told federal agents the company was the only provider of the software program for years, which is why it received the sole-source deal with the school district. Asked by investigators if his company had any financial relationship with Williams Stapleton, Johnson said no.

But in the March 1 court filing, Johnson is identified as president of the Ujima Foundation.

Williams Stapleton had represented Albuquerque's District 19 since 1995. She had been a member of the House Education Committee since at least 2011 and an interim member of the Legislative Education Study Committee since at least 2005.

The state investigation has raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest with Williams Stapleton's powerful position in the Legislature.

Her lawyer, Ahmad Assed of Albuquerque, did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday.