Federal prosecutor tosses drug case over Santa Fe County detective's involvement

Sep. 28—Santa Fe County Sheriff's Detective Patrick Ficke's loss of credibility with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office has resulted in the dismissal of a federal drug case involving a half-pound of cocaine and about 36,000 fentanyl pills.

Authorities charged Manuel Medina, also known as Hector Gabriel Rascon, with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in June after federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on his Santa Fe County home in May and discovered the drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

The sheriff's office had identified the home as belonging to Medina based on prior surveillance and a recent purchase of drugs from the suspect by a confidential source, according to an affidavit in support of the complaint.

Medina was arrested in July and was in federal custody awaiting trial on the charge, but the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the case in August.

"The search warrant ... was supported by an affidavit sworn by a detective of the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office," Assistant U.S. Attorney David B. Hirsh wrote in the motion to dismiss. "The United States recently learned that the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed a misconduct complaint against the affiant, and that the allegations against the affiant bear on his credibility. The United States thus declines to further prosecute this matter at this time."

The motion does not specifically name Ficke as the detective in question.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed in a text message the "affiant is detective Ficke."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed a complaint in July against Ficke with the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy board, alleging misconduct and declaring her office would no longer rely on his testimony when prosecuting cases in the First Judicial District.

Her complaint says her review of some of his cases revealed facts in criminal complaints that were not backed by evidence from body-worn cameras. She also alleged he made stops and conducted searches that may have violated defendants' civil rights.

The District Attorney's Office dismissed about 30 cases in which Ficke was the case agent and essential witness, according to documents the office released in response to a public records request.

Another 40 cases — and possibly more — will be evaluated and could be dismissed due to prosecutors' inability to rely on Ficke as a witness, the District Attorney's Office said.

Ficke's attorney Thomas R. Grover has sent Carmack-Altwies a tort claim notice which indicates he intends to file a lawsuit against the office for "malicious abuse of process," contending the district attorney violated Ficke's constitutional right to due process by filing the potentially career-ending complaint without first talking to Ficke about her concerns.

Grover said in a recent interview the dismissal of the federal cases is "a consequence of the DA's actions."

"If the District Attorney hadn't done this, I don't think the U.S. Attorney's Office would have taken this action," Grover said.

Grover said the dismissal of the case has had "the residual effect of emboldening this criminal," referring to Medina.

Grover said Ficke has since been "followed by suspicious vehicles" which the detective thinks could be related to the case against Medina.

Medina's attorney Erlinda O. Johnson did not respond to messages seeking comment.