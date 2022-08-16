Federal prosecutor wants to pause PUCO probe into FirstEnergy

The federal prosecutor overseeing the House Bill 6 bribery case wants Ohio's utility regulators to pause interviews into whether FirstEnergy's companies billed customers for lobbying.

Efforts to interview FirstEnergy executives and other individuals "may directly interfere with or impede" the ongoing federal investigation, wrote Ken Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, in a letter to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Tuesday.

The PUCO has four open investigations into FirstEnergy's actions, including how it billed Ohio customers and how intermingled its companies were.

The Ohio Consumers' Counsel wants to question current and former top FirstEnergy executives about how the company influenced public officials for its benefit. The consumer advocate recently filed text messages that revealed how Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed for more money in the nuclear bailout.

FirstEnergy previously admitted it bribed former House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-PUCO Chairman Sam Randazzo. Householder has pleaded not guilty and Randazzo has not been charged with any crime.

Householder's trial is set for January. Parker, in his letter, asked PUCO commissioners to wait six months before proceeding with written discovery and depositions.

A PUCO spokesman said the request is under review. In a December ruling, commissioners made clear that "it is of utmost importance that our investigations do not interfere with the criminal investigation by the United States Attorney or the action brought by the Ohio Attorney General."

The letter comes after the deposition of former FirstEnergy Chief Ethics Officer Ebony Yeboah-Amankwah in July. During that interview, a FirstEnergy attorney contacted the U.S. Attorney's Office during a lunch break to limit questioning of Yeboah-Amankwah.

U.S. Attorney requests pause in PUCO cases by Jessie Balmert on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Federal prosecutor to PUCO: Pause ex-FirstEnergy exec interviews