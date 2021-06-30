Federal prosecutors appeal ruling that goes against Merrimack police search

Jun. 30—Federal prosecutors have appealed a judge's ruling that faulted a Merrimack police officer for the pre-arrest search of a convicted felon that led to the discovery of a holstered handgun during what appeared to be an unfolding domestic dispute.

The search resulted in charges of possession of a handgun by a felon, but that case is now in limbo, with a judge's order suppressing the handgun evidence in an upcoming trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante ruled that the February 2020 pat-down violated Philip Wetmore's Fourth Amendment rights.

The top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, acting U.S. Attorney John Farley, has filed an appeal notice with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

A spokesman said the office has yet to file the actual appeal, and Farley could not discuss the case because it is ongoing.

In their arguments before Laplante, prosecutors warned that the ruling would put police in perilous positions.

"It's a fine line for us," said Deputy Merrimack Police Chief Matthew Tarleton. "We always encourage our officers to use their discretion and to be safe, not only for themselves but the community," he said.

The incident involving Philip Wetmore and his girlfriend, Falynne St. John, occurred in February 2020.

An off-duty Merrimack officer had seen Wetmore acting strangely: His car blocked a customer at a gas station, he was shaking and snapping his head, and he drove off and tried to order at a closed Burger King drive-thru.

At the parking lot of a nearby hotel, St. John stepped in front of Wetmore's vehicle as he pulled away. That prompted Officer Jordan Miranda, who had been observing them, to suspect a possible domestic dispute. He activated his blue lights and confronted the two, who appeared to start bickering, according to court filings.

During a court hearing, Miranda said that Wetmore eventually turned his focus toward police and away from St. John. But Miranda said he feared a potential domestic disturbance and eventually conducted a "Terry search."

Named after a 1968 case from Ohio, Terry searches are limited pat-down searches that an officer is allowed to do if he has reasonable suspicions that a person is armed and dangerous. Police followed the Terry search of Wetmore with his arrest on the weapons charge. A post-arrest search of Wetmore found bags of heroin and methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury indicted Wetmore on the weapons charge.

Laplante initially ruled in favor of the evidence suppression in March. Laplante said the officer was not justified in believing that Wetmore was armed and dangerous.

In May, Laplante upheld his ruling, and Farley's office filed a notice of appeal last month.

Meanwhile, Wetmore remains behind bars. He never challenged his pretrial incarceration and eventually entered a drug treatment program.

