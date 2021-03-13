Federal prosecutors argue Cleveland, Tennessee, man is 'danger to our republic' for actions during Capitol riot

Rosana Hughes, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·4 min read

Mar. 13—Federal prosecutors are arguing that a Cleveland, Tennessee, man charged with participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., should not be released pending his trial because he "poses a clear danger to our republic," according to a motion filed this past week in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Joseph "Jose" Lino Padilla, 40, is accused of assaulting a police officer and throwing a flagpole during the riot.

He was arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 23 after people who recognized him tipped the FBI.

Padilla, who faces six federal charges — including assault on police with a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds — was released from the Bradley County Jail into the custody of U.S. marshals on March 3, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. It's not clear where he is currently being detained.

Local attorney Lee Davis, who represented Padilla at the time of his arrest, is no longer representing him, Davis confirmed Friday. Padilla had no legal representation as of Friday, according to court records.

In their memorandum, prosecutors argue "there are no conditions or combination of conditions the court could impose that would reasonably assure the safety of the community or the appearance Mr. Padilla."

When deciding whether to grant pretrial release to a defendant, the court has to decide whether the defendant is a flight risk, a danger to the community or both. And to do that, there are four factors for the court to consider: the nature and circumstances of the alleged offense, the weight of the evidence, the history and character of the accused and the seriousness of possible danger to the community should the person be released.

In Padilla's case, prosecutors pointed to his actions — documented in videos — and social media statements made on Jan. 6 and the days that followed to support their argument that all four factors weigh against Padilla's favor.

"Mr. Padilla has been charged with grave offenses," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Strain wrote. "He forcibly entered and remained on the Capitol grounds and sought to stop, delay and hinder Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote.

"He was at the front of the crowd, engaged directly with officers, and pushed against the barricade screaming 'Push! Push! F------ push!' He then assisted in pushing forward a large metal sign to be used as a battering ram with the intent to harm officers. And later, he attacked officers by throwing a flagpole which had the risk of seriously injuring anyone struck by it."

Those actions, Strain argued, "highlight his complete disregard for authority and the sanctity of the law."

Strain pointed to social media posts in which Padilla reportedly wrote that his hope on Jan. 6 was to "dissolve the legislature, and replace it with Patriots" and explained his and others' reasoning for breaking the Capitol building's windows as "Patriots trying to find a new way in so we could flank the cops who were holding the doorway."

By writing that, Strain argued, Padilla showed "that he is willing to use force to promote his political ends."

In another post, Padilla allegedly wrote, "After the events of the 6th, I'm done being passive."

"By word and deed, Padilla has supported the violent overthrow of the United States government," Strain wrote, "and his recounting of the events on Jan. 6 represent his continued violent attitude and lack of remorse."

"Such conduct threatens the republic itself," he added. "Indeed, few offenses are more threatening to our way of life."

It will be up to Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui to decide whether to grant Padilla pre-trial release. A hearing has not yet been set.

Federal authorities have arrested more than 290 people from 40 states in connection to the attack on the Capitol, during which supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to block Congress from certifying his re-election loss.

At least eight Tennesseans have been arrested for their participation in the riot, according to a U.S. Department of Justice database.

Contact Rosana Hughes at 423-757-6327, rhughes@timesfreepress.com or follow her on Twitter @HughesRosana.

Recommended Stories

  • How anesthesia affects your brain and body

    Millions of Americans are administered anesthesia each year. Since 1846, doctors have used a variety of drugs to make patients unconscious for surgery, but even though the medications have changed, there's one thing that remains the same- it works.

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard not impressed by rout: 'Not where we want to be'

    The Clippers blew out the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, but Kawhi Leonard and Tyronn Lue want to see improvement, especially on defense.

  • Airline passenger faces a federal charge with a possible $250,000 fine for refusing mask, urinating in cabin

    The FBI arrested a Colorado man accused of disrupting an Alaska Airlights flight from Seattle to Denver for not wearing a mask and urinating in cabin.

  • London abduction of Sarah Everard sparks global outcry

    The suspected abduction and killing of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women’s safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public.The latest: Thousands of people gathered at south London's Clapham Common on Saturday for a vigil for Sarah Everard that local law enforcement called unlawful. Police arrested several women who joined the event, while other protesters engaged in tense face-offs with officers, according to the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wayne Couzens made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police.The suspect, who was charged Friday, is a U.K. police officer. London Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.The big picture: The event has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP writes. "The fate of Sarah Everard is all the more shocking because the suspect charged Friday with abducting and killing her is a U.K. police officer whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats."The murder has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. "Everard’s disappearance has shined a light on a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.What they're saying: "I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally, and I know my colleagues here at Scotland Yard and across the Met share as well," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, per The Washington Post.Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who had been murdered last year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the case, Al Jazeera writes.By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think tank, reported in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Immigrant living in church for years wins temporary reprieve

    A Guatemalan woman who has been living in a Massachusetts church for more than three years to avoid deportation has been granted a reprieve to remain in the country for now. Maria Macario was issued a one-year stay of her deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during a meeting at its Burlington office earlier this week, according to Rev. John Gibbons of the First Parish church in Bedford. Macario was among more than 70 immigrants nationwide who took shelter in churches during President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Shell's Gamechanger Accelerator selects three companies for its energy transition accelerator

    Yesterday, the European oil and gas major producer Shell announced the latest cohort selected to participate in its Shell GameChanger Accelerator (GCxN), focused on supporting companies developing tech for the transition away from fossil fuels. The three companies will have access to technical resources through Shell that can serve to aid in their commercialization. Shell's acceleartor provides startups selected for the program with up to $250,000 in non-dilutive financing.

  • At least 100 protesters detained in Portland, Oregon; police charge 13

    Portland police detained a crowd of at least 100 protesters Friday night at a demonstration, halting the march minutes after it started, the Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported.

  • Matthew McConaughey ramps up speculation about run for Texas governor

    The actor said he wants “to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Coupang surges to biggest U.S. IPO this year

    Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce company, made a huge splash on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year.The stock surged as much as 81 percent, instantly seeing a surge in its market value to around $109 billion.Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim, Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in South Korea.Its spectacular debut further bolsters the fortunes of Softbank's $100 billion Vision Fund,which owns a 35% stake in the company, helping it bounce back from an annual loss last March.Coupang's successful share offering comes as the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades,and investors flock to buy shares in tech companies that have profited during the global health crisis.Coupang's IPO surpasses the $2.15 billion raised by dating app Bumble earlier this year.Analysts in South Korea say the smashing response is thanks to its market-leader position in the country.According to Euromonitor, Coupang was the top South Korean e-commerce firm in 2020,and the 10th largest on Earth.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Explainer: What is China's Consumer Rights Day?

    It’s a day that big brands fear.Starbucks, Apple, and Burger King have all been burnt by it.The annual World Consumer Rights Day - on March 15 - has become a major TV and social media event in China,during which domestic as well as foreign brands are singled out for high-profile and sometimes damaging criticism.World Consumer Rights Day began in 1983 and China began observing it three years later.Now, the highlight of the day is a two-hour prime-time show broadcast by state-run CCTV.The "315 Show" names and shames brands for issues ranging from- poor-quality products- robocalls- illegal collection of personal information- and even aggressive sales of beauty salon membershipsThis picture in 1996 shows consumers being taught how to distinguish fake brands of soy sauce.This 2004 shot shows a convoy of trucks transporting more than $500,000 worth of counterfeit goods to be destroyed at a dump – also marking Consumer Rights Day.Fearful big brands have been known to prepare responses ahead of time, just in case.In 2020, U.S. fast food chain Burger King drew criticism.In the past Starbucks came under fire for charging higher prices in China than they did in the U.S.,while Apple was bashed for a then one-year service warranty in China, shorter than in other markets.Volkswagen was scolded for engine defects on an SUV,Nike - for misleading advertising,and Japan's Muji - for selling food products allegedly sourced from part of Japan affected by radiation.But most of the criticism has been of Chinese brands.Food-delivery company Ele.me, which is now owned by Alibaba, was once singled-out for working with restaurants that operate without licenses or proper kitchens.What’s the impact of being named?Well – brand reputations and share prices can suffer.Qutoutiao – a news aggregator app - was criticized in 2020 for its advertising practices.New York-listed shares in the company plunged 23% in the trading session following the show.Named companies typically issue prompt responses, expressing gratitude for the oversight and criticism, and willingness to correct their behavior.

  • Infectious diseases expert Michael Osterholm says COVID variants are a "whole new ballgame"

    The U.S. is playing a "whole new ballgame" in terms of controlling the coronavirus now that variants are spreading across the country, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CBS News on Friday.Why it matters: Osterholm said the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since been detected throughout the U.S. Multiple studies have suggested that it likely spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We are, I think for the moment, in the eye of a hurricane with regard to the good news, the vaccine's coming, but the big challenge [is] with this new variant that has arrived here from Europe," Osterholm told CBS News."But beyond that, it's all going to be about the variants and the vaccine, and that will determine where we're going to be next year, the year after, and the year after that."Osterholm predicted that between now and the time the U.S. can vaccinate more of its population "we're going to see this B.1.1.7 surge occur."The big picture: His warning comes as multiple states across the country relax or roll back their coronavirus restrictions.Around the world, some countries are again going back into lockdown as cases continue to rise.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Some residents of a Florida City-owned trailer park have lived there for decades. They have until Wednesday to leave

    About 70 residents of a low-income trailer neighborhood in Florida City could be homeless by Wednesday because they are being evicted by the city.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”