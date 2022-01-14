Federal prosecutors charge alleged gang members with killing off-duty LAPD officer

Los Angeles police officers bow their heads in prayer Wednesday outside the Olympic station to honor Officer Fernando Arroyos, who was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt Monday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Federal prosecutors charged four people Thursday in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer, alleging they are members and an associate of a street gang who killed the officer while trying to rob him.

Jesse Contreras, 34; Ernesto Cisneros, 22; Luis Alfredo de la Rosa Rios, 27, and Haylee Marie Grisham, 18, are charged with murdering Officer Fernando Arroyos as a violent crime in aid of racketeering for the Florencia 13 gang. Prosecutors allege that all three men are members of the gang and that Grisham, Rios' girlfriend, is an associate. The complaint alleges the four defendants committed the robbery and murder “to increase and maintain position” within the multigenerational street gang.

The charges come three days after Arroyos, 27, and his girlfriend were attacked while parked in an alley in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood near Watts. The couple were house hunting and had stopped to take pictures of a place that was for sale when two of the men pulled up in a pickup and approached them, authorities said.

According to a sworn affidavit from an FBI agent, Rios told L.A. County sheriff's investigators in an interview that all four of them were in the truck the night of the robbery: He was driving, Grisham was in the passenger seat, and Cisneros and Contreras were behind them, when they spotted Arroyos and his girlfriend.

The affidavit says surveillance video of the attack shows Rios and Cisneros pointing guns at the couple and taking a chain off the officer's neck and a black walking stick from his girlfriend.

After an exchange of gunfire between the two suspects and the officer, Arroyos ran toward the alley and collapsed, according to the affidavit by FBI Special Agent Seamus Kane.

Arroyos' girlfriend returned to the car and tried to pull him inside, calling 911, police said.

The assailants fled. When Los Angeles County sheriff deputies arrived, they raced the wounded officer in their patrol car to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Story continues

A second video suggests that Cisneros was injured by Arroyos' gunfire. Surveillance video from Junction Street shows Contreras lifting Cisneros, who appears to be injured, out of the black pickup truck and removing items of clothing from him. Contreras appears to hide the clothing at the side of a house, according to the affidavit.

Rios told L.A. County sheriff's investigators in an interview that the group was driving around looking to "make money" — a term for robberies — when they came upon the couple, according to the affidavit.

He told investigators that his moniker is "Lil J" and that he is a member of F13, as Florencia 13 is known, and he showed deputies a Florencia 13 tattoo on his chest and a tattoo on his arm with his his clique, "Tiny Locos," according to the affidavit. Similarly, Cisneros said his moniker is "Gonzo" and displayed several tattoos for the gang, as did Contreras, who said he had not been active since having children.

Rios admitted to firing a handgun during the robbery and believed Cisneros discharged a weapon too. Waiving his rights, he told investigators that he searched the girlfriend, taking her walking stick, and that Cisneros had removed Arroyos' wallet from his pants pocket.

Rios admitted he discarded a white hoodie after it became bloody when a bullet grazed his left rib cage, according to the affidavit. He also said that Cisneros handed him Arroyos' wallet and that he threw it away in the aftermath after taking $100.

Contreras told investigators chains Arroyos was wearing around his neck led them to rob the couple, but he did not admit to the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Grisham allegedly told investigators that Rios said, "He has a nice chain, let's get it." She said that she saw Cisneros point a gun at the man and tell him, "Give him his chains," and that she saw Rios, who was armed, search the woman. She then heard several shots, according to the affidavit, and when Cisneros got back in the truck he had an injury and said "he had a broken leg."

The investigators, according to the affidavit, placed someone working with law enforcement in cells with the suspects to extract information about their crimes and gang connections.

In the hours after the killing, sheriff's homicide detectives, with assistance from their counterparts in the LAPD, questioned several men and women they believed had information about the killing, sources said. On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced four men had been arrested in connection to the killing, but he declined to name them or provide more details.

Arroyos, a talented student who attended Crenshaw High School and went on to graduate from UC Berkeley, had been saving for a home during his three years as an LAPD officers, his mother said after his killing.

He died in a neighborhood that has experienced a sharp rise in violent crime over the last two years, part of a broader increase in killings and shootings throughout the city and county. Florence-Firestone has been among the neighborhoods hit hardest. According to county coroner data, there were 24 homicides in the neighborhood in the first 11 months of 2021, compared with nine during the same period in 2020 and 12 in 2019. Last year's killings were the highest in a decade.

Sheriff's officials have tied much of the bloodshed in the area to the Florencia 13 gang.

Investigators at the scene in Florence-Firestone where an off-duty LAPD officer was killed Monday night. (Al Seib / For The Times)

In 2019, federal prosecutors indicted 36 alleged members and associates of the gang, charging them with engaging in a criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, illegal gambling, attempted murder and assault.

Typically, police would take a case such as this to prosecutors in the district attorney's office, who would file charges in county Superior Court. But Villanueva, an outspoken critic of Dist. Atty. George Gascón's decision to no longer pursue sentencing enhancements in gang cases, directed detectives to take the case the investigation to the U.S. attorney's office, several sources said. Those enhancements in a murder case can mean the difference between life term with the prospect of release and never again coming out from behind bars.

Murder in California generally is punishable by 25 years to life in prison. However, with a special circumstance — such as gang membership or murder in the commission of another crime — a defendant can be sentenced to life without parole.

Arroyos had been with the LAPD for three years and was assigned to the Olympic Division.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti eulogized the officer Thursday while announcing crime statistics.

"An angel in our city, Officer Fernando Arroyos, was shot and killed defending himself and his girlfriend when they were off duty, house hunting for their first home," he said. "Fernando grew up in L.A., graduated from Crenshaw High School. I remember him from his graduation, he dreamt of becoming a police officer, attended a top university, UC Berkeley. And now his family. His mother, also an immigrant to our country, no longer has her only son."

"My heart is broken. Our city's heart is broken. And certainly our LAPD family's hearts all grieve," Garcetti said earlier this week.

LAPD Lt. Rex Ingram, who supervised Arroyos and spoke with him often at Olympic Division, said Arroyos had two dreams in life: to be first in his family to go to college and to be an LAPD officer. He more than achieved that, Ingram said.

"The first time I read one of his reports I knew his writing skills were far superior to his peers and, frankly, some ways above the ability of his superiors," Ingram said. "So, I asked him where he went to school, and he, being humble, says 'LAUSD.' And I reply, 'Which college?' and he says, 'Cal Berkeley.'"

Arroyos was a devout Christian who grew up in a household with his mother, grandmother and stepfather, attended 42nd Street Elementary School and Audubon Middle School before graduating from Crenshaw High and heading to Berkeley, where he earned a degree in legal studies, Ingram said.

"He could have gone to law school or FBI like his peers with that education, but he wanted to serve his community and give back," Ingram said. "He loved his community…. He was very close to his family."

Ingram said Arroyos met his girlfriend at a dry cleaning business in southwest L.A. about two years ago.

"They were looking to get a home in the area," Ingram said. "This was the humblest and happiest guy I know on the job. This couldn't happen to a nicer person."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.