Federal prosecutors are considering charges against Derek Chauvin over an incident in 2017 when he knelt on a Black teen, ABC News reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Squire,Madison Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin during his attorney's closing argument. CourtTV/Pool camera

  • Federal prosecutors are considering additional charges for Derek Chauvin over a 2017 incident.

  • A Minnesota prosecutor alleges that Chauvin knelt on a Black teen for 17 minutes, ABC News reports.

  • Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd in a policing incident caught on camera.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The US Department of Justice is considering charges against the former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin over a 2017 incident with a Black teen that has disturbing parallels to Chauvin's murder of George Floyd, ABC News reported.

In a court filing, Matthew Frank, a Minnesota state prosecutor, said videos showed Chauvin striking a Black teenager in the head, and then pinning him to the ground with his knee for nearly 17 minutes, ignoring complaints that the teen couldn't breathe, ABC's Mike Levine reported.

The videos first surfaced last year but did not lead to state charges. An anonymous source told ABC News that federal prosecutors have brought witnesses before a grand jury to detail the incident, a key step in potentially filing charges against the disgraced police officer.

The incident echoes the killing of George Floyd in May, in which Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes. Floyd - a Black man - pleaded for his life and said he couldn't breathe, but Chauvin did not release him. Floyd became unconscious and died, with prosecutors saying he was asphyxiated by the use of force.

Chauvin was charged and ultimately convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing and faces up to 40 years in prison. He is being held in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility.

Floyd's death sparked unrest and Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racial inequality around the world. Chauvin's guilty verdicts led to widespread celebration in US streets.

The Justice Department hasn't announced whether it will press federal charges against Chauvin in Floyd's death.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ investigates 2017 incident between Derek Chauvin and a Black teen

    Paul Gazelka, Minnesota Republican Senate Majority Leader, discusses his state’s police reform policies and an incident former officer Derek Chauvin had with a Black teen.

  • DOJ considers charging Chauvin for alleged 2017 assault of Black teen

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd and his legal troubles may not yet be over. The DOJ may go after him on federal charges in Floyd’s murder and allegedly kneeling on a Black teen’s neck, according to ABC News. A jury convicted Chauvin on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Trump endorses COVID-19 vaccination as a 'miracle' and 'a real lifesaver' in interview with New York Post

    "I'm all in favor of the vaccine," Trump told the Post. "It's one of the great achievements, a true miracle, and not only for the United States.

  • A Massachusetts police department apologized for sharing a response to Chauvin's guilty verdict that said Chauvin 'calmly placed his hands behind his back' and to imagine if George Floyd 'had done the same'

    The department said in a statement an officer erroneously shared the message on the public Facebook page after he mistook it for his own.

  • Derek Chauvin Verdict Might Bring More Prosecutions of Police

    The murder conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd will likely make prosecutors more willing to charge police officers after fatalities, according to district attorneys and law-enforcement researchers.

  • Parts shortage shutters Ford F-150 plant, KC’s largest factory, for at least a month

    Both of Kansas City’s major auto plants have experienced major disruptions from a global parts shortage.

  • U.S. police groups to meet with Garland as Minneapolis review begins

    Leaders of U.S. police groups will meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to discuss his sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis and similar probes, according to a spokesman for the National Sheriffs’ Association. The investigation, which follows this week's jury verdict that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck, marks a return to more assertive federal oversight of state and local police, a policy the Justice Department largely abandoned during Republican Donald Trump's presidency.

  • LeBron James Faces Backlash For Twitter Warning To Ohio Officer Who Shot Black Teen

    The NBA great later deleted his post about the shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, explaining he's “so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police."

  • Will Moderna COVID vaccine need a third dose? Here’s what we know so far

    Third doses would aim to boost immunity for COVID-19 as coronavirus variants continue to spread.

  • Internal Facebook report finds the company bungled its 'Stop the Steal' response

    Facebook missed several opportunities to crack down on the “Stop the Steal” movement that fueled the US Capitol insurrection.

  • New York City sues Exxon, BP, Shell in state court over climate change

    The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court this month rejected the city's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of harm caused by global warming. The lawsuit said Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and industry group the American Petroleum Institute "have systematically and intentionally misled consumers" through fuel sales at branded stations as "cleaner" and "emissions-reducing" while not disclosing climate impacts.

  • Brett Favre said it's hard to believe that Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd, and other athletes have lashed out at him in response

    The Hall of Fame quarterback made the comments Wednesday on his podcast "Bolling With Favre."

  • Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

    A 22-year-old woman is behind bars on Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death overnight, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

  • Evidence in Chauvin case contradicted first police statement

    Moments after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in George Floyd's death, copies of the original Minneapolis police statement began recirculating on social media. It attributed Floyd's death to “medical distress” and made no mention that the Black man had been pinned to the ground at the neck by Chauvin, or that he'd cried out that he couldn't breathe. Many were posting the release to highlight the distance between the initial police narrative and the evidence that led to the conviction Tuesday, including excruciating video shot by a teenage bystander of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck, even after Floyd had stopped moving.

  • AAPI Activists Respond After Derek Chauvin Convicted of George Floyd's Murder

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd in the highly anticipated trial that ended Tuesday, prompting an immediate response by many AAPI leaders and activists. Horrific footage of the unarmed Black man's death last year sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. Tou Thao, the Hmong American police officer who was seen nearby Chauvin as he knelt down on Floyd's neck for roughly nine minutes created even further discussion about anti-Blackness within AAPI communities, reported The Yappie.

  • If You Take These 2 Supplements, Your Stroke Risk May Be High, Study Says

    We've all spent most of the past year worrying about our health. To look at it on the bright side though, that could mean you've made some healthy changes to your lifestyle recently. However, if you started taking supplements to help boost immunity or as preventative care, you need to make sure you're reaping the benefits and not putting yourself at risk of another serious condition. Researchers behind a 2019 Johns Hopkins meta-analysis suggested a predominant number of vitamins don't increase longevity or lower the risk for cardiovascular disease or stroke. But even worse, combining two supplements in particular could have an adverse affect, and may increase your risk of a stroke. Keep reading to learn what they are, and if you're wondering what you should take, These Are the Only 2 Supplements That Help You Live Longer, Study Finds. If you take calcium and vitamin D together, you may have a 17 percent higher risk of stroke. The 2019 meta-analysis from Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, explored 277 clinical trials with 24 various interventions to determine which supplements benefit your health, including when taken in tandem.After analyzing 20 studies that assessed the combination of calcium with vitamin D in supplement form, the researchers found 3,690 patients had strokes during the trials out of 42,072 total research participants. The researchers determined that taking calcium and vitamin D together had a 17 percent increased risk for stroke, which they deemed a "slightly increased stroke risk."Additionally, a 2016 study published in Osteoporosis International on calcium and vitamin D reached a similar conclusion. "We conclude that the moderate effect of supplemental calcium and vitamin D on the risk of fractures is not large enough to outweigh the potential increased risk of cardiovascular disease, specifically in women who are at a low risk of bone fracture," the study's lead author Gunhild Hagen, then a PhD candidate at the Department of Public Heath and General Practice, said in a statement. And for one vitamin to avoid at the moment due to a recall, read up on why If You Take This Popular Vitamin, the FDA Says Stop Immediately. Calcium and vitamin D are one of the most common supplement combinations. Calcium, which is important for bone growth and strength, and vitamin D—which you can get from sunlight and which helps the body regulate of calcium and phosphate—are both key for your well-being, according to the U.K.'s National Health Service. And these supplements are often taken together, Erin Michos, MD, director of Women's Cardiovascular Health at Johns Hopkins, told TCTMD, the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's site.Michos says roughly a third of adults in the U.S. take both calcium and vitamin D, though the numbers are even larger in older adults. "More than 65 percent of women older than 70 years take calcium, while an excess of 60 percent of adults 65 years and older take vitamin D supplements," according to TCTMD. And for a vitamin that could benefit your body, This One Supplement Can Slow the Aging Process, New Study Says. Calcium alone has also been linked to heart disease. There's long been concern with calcium supplements, with theories that the high, concentrated doses of the nutrient could quickly increase your blood calcium levels, making it more likely to be deposited in your arteries, according to Harvard Heart Letter.A 2016 report published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, also out of Johns Hopkins, looked at 10 years of medical tests covering more than 2,700 patients to examine the causes of heart disease. They found that taking calcium in the form of supplements "may raise the risk of plaque buildup in arteries and heart damage.""When it comes to using vitamin and mineral supplements, particularly calcium supplements being taken for bone health, many Americans think that more is always better," Michos, co-author of the study, said in a statement. "But our study adds to the body of evidence that excess calcium in the form of supplements may harm the heart and vascular system."And for more supplements to be wary of, check out If You Take Too Much of This Vitamin, It Could Be Toxic, Experts Say. Other research has shown there's not a definitive link between vitamin D and calcium and stroke risk. Stephen Kopecky, MD, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, says if you've been taking calcium and vitamin D supplements simultaneously, you may be in the clear. "It's been looked at a lot. A few years ago, articles came out that said the same thing," Kopecky told Health. He notes that previous studies may have "lacked precision" and been subject to human error if they relied on questionnaires conducted for a deceased patient.According to Kopecky, studies that didn't incorporate questionnaire responses found "no correlation" between vitamin D and calcium and an increased risk of stroke or heart attack.Harvard Health Letter also points out that while there is some evidence of an increased stroke risk associated with calcium and vitamin D, "the largest and longest of these trials was the Women's Health Initiative, and it found no increased risk of heart attack or stroke in women taking both supplements together."In fact, 2017 research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that vitamin D may actually help offset the risks associated with calcium and stroke. "This study suggests that calcium supplements given as monotherapy at high doses may increase the risk of ischemic stroke, whereas their combination with vitamin D seems to offset this hazard," the researchers concluded.Clearly, there's no definitive answer, but as always, it's best to talk to your doctor about your specific situation. "I would speak to a caregiver or primary care provider. Say, 'Do I really need this stuff?'" Kopecky suggested to Health.And for more up-to-date health news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. It's always better to get calcium and vitamin D from food than supplements. Kopecky also noted that research shows that pills don't replace a nutrient-deficient lifestyle. "It's always better to get [vitamins and nutrients] in your diet if you can. People tend to take supplements to make up for their diet," he said.The 2016 Johns Hopkins research on calcium also concluded that the risks seemed specifically connected to ingesting the mineral as a supplement as opposed to consuming it through food. "A diet high in calcium-rich foods appears be protective," the researchers concluded.According to WebMd, the top 10 calcium-rich foods are cheese, milk, yogurt, dark leafy greens, sardines, cereals like Raisin Bran and Total, fortified orange juice, soybeans, and enriched breads, grains, and waffles. Meanwhile, if you're looking to consume vitamin D in food form, you should eat salmon, canned tuna, egg yolks, mushrooms, and fortified foods like cow's milk, Healthline reports.If you do need supplements, certain factors can also ensure you're taking them in the most healthy way possible. According to Harvard Health Letter, taking your calcium supplement with food, and limiting yourself to 500 mg at once is the best way to stay safe. As for vitamin D, the recommended daily allowance for adults is 600 IU, Johns Hopkins reports. And for more on the supplement to always avoid, This Is the One Vitamin You Should Never Take, Doctors Say.

  • I interned for both of Kansas’ US senators. This is what I learned about the GOP

    Populism brings out the worst in politicians, and also in voters.

  • Frank Zappa’s Final U.S. Concert in 1988 Set for First-Ever Release

    Zappa ’88: The Last U.S. Show, recorded March 25th, 1988 at New York’s Nassau Coliseum, arrives June 18th

  • Hayley Williams Shares Cover of Broadcast’s ‘Colour Me In’

    Hayley Williams has shared her cover of Broadcast’s "Colour Me In." The track was previously released for 24 hours on voter registration compilation Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy: a 40-track album featuring previously-unreleased recordings by everyone from R.E.M. to Phoebe Bridgers to Death Cab For Cutie, and many more. …

  • Texas Teacher Placed on Leave After Taking Photo of Her Foot on Black Student's Neck

    The Greenville Independent School District says it is investigating the incident. The student's mother says she doesn't want the teacher to be fired.