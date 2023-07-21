Federal prosecutors: Edgartown man wore wig from his store in Falmouth bank robbery

An Edgartown man was arraigned in federal court in Boston Wednesday on armed bank robbery charges, after police say he used clothes and a wig from his clothing shop to disguise himself, steal $21,579 from a Falmouth bank and hijack a car to escape.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, was previously charged in Falmouth District Court on May 23 with 11 charges related to the robbery of Rockland Trust Bank on April 8. His charges in district court include armed and masked robbery, bomb threats and seven counts of armed kidnapping. That case has a probable cause hearing in Falmouth scheduled for Friday, according to Falmouth District Court officials.

According to court documents, Petyoshin owns Dapper Martha’s Vineyard, a clothing store in Oak Bluffs. Police said in an arrest warrant request that the store’s social media contained pictures of a wig, a jacket and a pair of sunglasses that matched the costume the robber was wearing, according to the bank’s surveillance footage.

That footage shows the robber entering the bank just before 9 a.m. on April 8, placing a bag that he claimed contained a bomb on the counter, drawing a gun and making the customers and most employees zip-tie their hands together. He told one employee, “I’m robbing you,” according to police.

Once employees put money into a bag he gave them, he asked for a customer’s car keys and fled, taking the customer’s Ford Flex, according to court documents. He drove to Teaticket Park in the Ford and abandoned the car, walking from there back to where he’d initially parked in the Stop and Shop lot.

In surveillance footage, the man could be seen in different clothes, but what appeared to be the same sneakers, police said in the report. He drove his car back to the Woods Hole—Vineyard Haven ferry, which he took around 1:15 p.m. back to Martha’s Vineyard.

Police and FBI officials executed search warrants on his property following Petyoshin’s May 23 arrest, and found $4,325 still in Rockland Trust bands and 57 firearms in his home, according to court documents.

Petyoshin will go back before Judge Jennifer Boal in federal court in Boston on July 25.

Petyoshin’s attorney, Jane Peachy of the Federal Public Defender Office, was not immediately available for comment.

