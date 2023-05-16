Federal prosecutors move to drop all charges against Andrew Gillum

Federal prosecutors asked a judge Monday to dismiss all remaining corruption charges against former Tallahasee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor.

Jurors earlier this month acquitted Gillum of lying to the FBI but could not reach a verdict on more than a dozen other counts, including conspiracy and wire fraud.

Prosecutors alleged in 2018 that Gillum and his co-defendant and longtime political adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, diverted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions for personal use.

The Justice Department filed Monday a motion to dismiss the charges against Gillum and Lettman-Hicks. The judge did not immediately rule on the motion Monday.

Gillum narrowly lost a contentious 2018 race for Florida governor to then-Rep. Ron DeSantis (R), who now holds the governor’s mansion.

Prosecutors had argued that Gillum and Lettman-Hicks conspired to unlawfully solicit and obtain funds through “false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

Gillum has maintained his innocence in the case and argued that the charges were politically motivated. On Monday, he shared a screenshot of the motion to dismiss on Twitter, captioned “But God…”

The Associated Press contributed.

