Federal prosecutors in N. Florida collected $4.3M in 2022; a big chunk came from J.T. Burnette

John "J.T." Burnette leaves the U.S. Courthouse after he was sentenced to three years in federal prison for public corruption charges Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Federal prosecutors in North Florida collected more than $4.3 million in criminal and civil actions in the 2022 fiscal year, with nearly a third of the money coming from wealthy businessman John "J.T." Burnette as part of his public corruption conviction.

U.S. Attorney Jason Coody of the Northern District of Florida announced the collection figures Wednesday in a news release. Most of the money, more than $3.8 million, came from criminal actions, including fines against Burnette that were included in the judgment. Another $536,000-plus came from civil actions.

"These impressive numbers are the result of the hard work by our office's civil and criminal divisions and strong coordination with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners," Coody said. "This office will always seek to recover every dollar possible from those who engage in illegal activities so that those funds can be restored to the federal treasury and help victims recover from crimes perpetrated against them."

The one-time A-List local developer and hotel owner was found guilty on bribery charges in 2021 and sentenced to three years in federal prison. His co-defendants, former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to five years and two years, respectively.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, working with partner agencies, also collected $3.12 million in assets that were tainted by crime. The assets are deposited into the Department of Justice's Assets Forfeiture Fund and used to restore lost funds to crime victims and law enforcement purposes, the office said.

