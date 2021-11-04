Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in Providence man's 2019 murder, abduction case

BOSTON -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Louis D. Coleman III, the Providence man accused in 2019 of abducting a woman outside a Boston nightclub whose body was found days later in his car trunk.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frank Dennis Saylor IV had given the government through next week to announce its intentions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine filed notice Thursday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts that the U.S. Department of Justice would not seek capital punishment.

Saylor has set a Feb. 28 start date for Coleman’s trial in the death of Jassy Correia, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub when authorities allege she was kidnapped and murdered.

Lawyers for Coleman this week filed a sweeping motion to suppress evidence, including cellphone and computer records. They argue investigators seized those items without probable cause in violation of Coleman's rights.

Coleman also seeks the suppression of warrantless real-time tracking of his location throughout the February 2019 investigation.

Video captured Coleman, 35, carrying Correia’s limp, half-naked body into 95 Chestnut St., in Providence, where he lived in apartment 602, investigators said.

While Correia was never spotted exiting the building, Coleman was seen struggling to put a new suitcase into the trunk of his car, authorities have said.

The body of Correia — a young mother — was found naked, with “significant” bruising, and bound with duct tape in Coleman's trunk when he was stopped by police in Delaware, authorities said. Correia died of strangulation.

Coleman, formerly of California, is facing federal charges that he abducted Correia and willfully transported her in interstate commerce in the furtherance of offenses that ended in her death. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he will face a mandatory life sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Feds won't seek death in Providence man's 2019 murder, abduction case